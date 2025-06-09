Tanzania: Samia Conveys Eid Greetings, Insists On Peace, Obedience to God

7 June 2025
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Dotto Lameck

Dar es Salaam — TANZANIAN President Samia Suluhu Hassan has joined other national leaders in extending Eid Al-Adha greetings to Muslims and all Tanzanians, emphasizing the importance of living in obedience to Almighty God.

In her message shared today through her social media platforms, President Samia called on citizens to continue upholding the values of peace, love, and unity principles that remain key pillars of the nation's development.

She also urged Tanzanians to rely on God in their daily lives and to show compassion to the sick and those in need.

"May this Eid continue to strengthen us and our nation in peace, love, and unity. May the Almighty God continue to accept our prayers and supplications for all that are good for our country," President Samia said.

Eid Al-Adha is one of the most significant Islamic festivals celebrated worldwide. It involves the ritual sacrifice of animals as a symbol of faith, obedience, and social solidarity, particularly in remembering and supporting the less fortunate

