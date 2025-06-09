Zimbabwe to Cull 50 Elephants and Distribute Meat Amid Overpopulation Crisis

Zimbabwe is set to cull 50 elephants in an effort to manage soaring numbers in a southeastern game reserve, with meat from the operation to be distributed to nearby communities.

The Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks) confirmed the move this week, calling it a necessary step to ease environmental pressure in the Savé Valley Conservancy, where elephant numbers have far exceeded the land's capacity.

An aerial survey in 2024 counted 2,550 elephants in the conservancy - more than three times its sustainable limit of 800.

Over the past five years, 200 elephants have been successfully relocated to other parks, but officials say relocation alone isn't enough to keep the ecosystem in balance.

"This is about managing the population to prevent ecological damage, while also supporting local communities," ZimParks said. "Meat will be shared with residents, and ivory will remain state property."

To display this content from X (Twitter), you must enable advertisement tracking and audience measurement.

Accept Manage my choices Drought-stricken Namibia to cull elephants, zebras and hippos for meat

GPS tracking scheme

Zimbabwe is home to one of the largest elephant populations in the world, second only to neighbouring Botswana.

However, in recent years increased human-elephant conflict has been reported, particularly as elephants venture into villages searching for food and water - which has been partially attributed to climate-related changes in habitat.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Legal Affairs Wildlife By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

To help reduce such incidents, authorities have been experimenting with real-time GPS tracking, using the EarthRanger platform to monitor elephant movements and alert local communities when they are approaching.

Indian mobile app to reduce clashes between humans and elephants

Although the system has shown promise, only a small number of elephants are currently fitted with tracking collars, limiting its reach.

Zimbabwe carried out a major cull in 2024, during a harsh drought that left both people and animals struggling for food. At that time, 200 elephants were culled, with the meat again distributed to families.

A balancing act

Some conservationists have raised concerns about culls. French newspaper Le Monde reports that Tennyson Williams, Africa director at World Animal Protection, has warned that the decision to cull "risks reigniting poaching and the illegal ivory trade, undermining the remarkable progress made in wildlife conservation".

However, some communities in Zimbabwe have expressed support for the move - not just for the food culling provides, but from a safety angle too.

Cote d'Ivoire has lost 'nearly 80 percent of its forest and wildlife cover'

One blog post on the Community Leaders Network reads: "As a member of one of the communities living alongside elephants, I warmly welcomed this strategy. During a drought, conflict with elephants increases - they damage crops and leave people without anything to feed their families. This cull will also provide an important source of meat for people who are struggling to survive."