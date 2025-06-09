Namibia: Katima Mulilo Sewage Crisis Worsens As Town Pump Fails, Residents Urged to Relocate

The Katima Mulilo Town Council has warned of a sewage overflow after a major pump failure amid ageing infrastructure and rapid population growth.

Chief executive Raphael Liswaniso on Saturday told The Namibian although they are working hard to repair the main sewage pump, it will not be repaired soon.

He said residents should temporarily relocate to the villages, while businesses should also consider closing so they are not exposed to or affected by the overflowing sewage.

"It's an alarming situation. There's a possibility of a sewage river situation being experienced in some parts of town. Residents flushing their toilets will worsen the situation, as the sewage pump is unable to absorb all the waste. We also urged businesses using a lot of water to close for now to reduce the pressure on the sewerage network," he said.

Liswaniso said if the malfunction persists, businesses would need to close and other services would be suspended.

"It will be best if residents and businesses start taking precautionary measures, because although its still manageable, it's a critical situation," he said.

He said the Office of the Prime Minister, as well as the Ministry of Urban and Rural Development have been informed of the situation, and they are working together to promptly find a solution.

The town's sewerage system has been described as disastrous, as its ageing infrastructure is not able to handle the growing population, and the town council is unable to replace it due to financial challenges.

The current sewerage infrastructure was designed for a population of 8 000, however, the town's population currently stands at 46 401 people.