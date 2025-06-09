Egypt: President Sisi Checks On Injured Imam Post-Eid Prayer, Orders Treatment

In a generous humanitarian gesture, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi personally checked on an imam who appeared to be injured while attending Eid Al-Adha prayers at the Grand Mosque of Egypt (Masjid Misr) in the New Administrative Capital.

The President noticed the imam's foot injury as he stood to greet him and immediately directed a member of his office to ensure the imam received prompt medical attention. The President's office contacted the imam shortly afterward to initiate treatment procedures without delay.

Dr. Osama Al-Azhari, Minister of Endowments, expressed his deep gratitude and appreciation to President Sisi for the compassionate act. He emphasized that this gesture reflects the President's broader commitment to the well-being of religious leaders and his ongoing support for the Ministry of Endowments and the Egyptian people across all sectors.

Egypt Today