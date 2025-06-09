Egypt: President Sisi Checks On Injured Imam Post-Eid Prayer, Orders Treatment

7 June 2025
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

In a generous humanitarian gesture, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi personally checked on an imam who appeared to be injured while attending Eid Al-Adha prayers at the Grand Mosque of Egypt (Masjid Misr) in the New Administrative Capital.

The President noticed the imam's foot injury as he stood to greet him and immediately directed a member of his office to ensure the imam received prompt medical attention. The President's office contacted the imam shortly afterward to initiate treatment procedures without delay.

Dr. Osama Al-Azhari, Minister of Endowments, expressed his deep gratitude and appreciation to President Sisi for the compassionate act. He emphasized that this gesture reflects the President's broader commitment to the well-being of religious leaders and his ongoing support for the Ministry of Endowments and the Egyptian people across all sectors.

Egypt Today

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.