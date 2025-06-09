Tanzania Cherishes Teachers' Contribution With 40,527 in Service

Arusha — THE Tanzanian government has continued to recognize the contribution of teachers in the development of the education sector, as they are the producers of various professionals across all sectors, including health, energy, science, and technology.

Alongside making improvements that will increase teachers' enthusiasm to work diligently, with professionalism, integrity, and prioritizing the nation's interests, the government remains committed to further advancing the sector.

The successes achieved in the education sector are directly attributed to teachers. Therefore, the Tanzania Teachers Union (CWT) plays a significant role in society and the nation as a whole, as in addition to the task of teaching and imparting knowledge, a teacher is a spiritual parent, a thought leader, and a builder of morals in society.

These remarks were made by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy, Dr. Doto Biteko, on June 8, 2025, in Dodoma, when he represented the President of the United Republic of Tanzania, Dr. Samia Suluhu Hassan, at the opening of the Seventh General Meeting of the Tanzania Teachers Union (CWT).

He stated that in strengthening the education sector to increase efficiency and extend services to the community, the government has successfully constructed a total of 62,685 classrooms in primary and secondary schools, 1,031 new Secondary Schools, 1,580 new Primary Schools, and 1,792 teachers' houses.

He further added that from 2020/21 to 2024/25, the government has successfully cleared salary arrears for 101,596 teachers, paid 156,556 civil servants' non-salary debts, and increased public servants' salaries, where the minimum wage will rise to 500,000/- starting July 2025, up from 370,000.

"The government continues to hire teachers, and from 2021 to date, a total of 40,527 teachers have been employed in various areas across the country. The aim of this is to address the various challenges that exist," said Dr. Biteko.

He praised the results of the 'Samia Teachers Mobile Clinic' initiative for reaching 48,380 teachers and resolving their issues, while also urging for more creativity to enable further strategies that would strengthen performance in the education sector and for closer cooperation with the government in implementing ICT projects for teachers and other projects across all regions of the country.

Regarding the teachers' request for a single employer to manage all teacher-related matters to improve efficiency in their supervision, Dr. Biteko said the government has received the request and will evaluate it to determine whether the current system has challenges that require solving by establishing an entity to oversee all teachers nationwide.

He also addressed the implementation of the revised curriculum, stating that its goal is to enhance the quality of education in the country and make students more self-reliant after completing their studies. Furthermore, the government continues to take necessary steps to ensure that all teachers receive training so they can adapt to these changes.

In addition, following the election of leaders for the CWT, he urged the meeting's delegates to exercise their right to choose leaders who will lead them effectively and bring about development. He also called on candidates to seek votes with respect for one another.

"I urge you to continue upholding the principles of justice, equality, and transparency, especially during discussions and resolutions of all matters related to your union. I ask those who win not to disregard those who lose, and those who miss out on positions should not be upset. Let no one divide you; do not be divided--this is the second most important skill of creation. Stay united, love one another, and collaborate," emphasized Dr. Biteko.