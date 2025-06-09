Tanzania Sees New Dawn After Completion of Mega Construction Projects

Mwanza — Minister of Works, Abdallah Ulega, has stated that the construction of the JP Magufuli Bridge (Kigongo - Busisi), which spans 3 kilometers, will significantly ease transportation and logistics services, thereby boosting the economy of residents in the Lake Zone.

The completion of the bridge now easily connects the Lake Zone regions with neigbours; Rwanda, Burundi, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda.

Ulega made these remarks in Mwanza today, June 8, 2025, while highlighting achievements in the Construction Sector during the four years of President Dr. Samia's administration. He noted that the bridge is capable of accommodating over 20,000 vehicles per day.

He pointed out that when President Samia took office in 2021, the bridge construction had only reached 25percent completion -- and now it stands at 100 percent.

Minister Ulega also mentioned other key accomplishments, including the expansion of the road network maintained by the Tanzania National Roads Agency (TANROADS), which has increased from 36,361.95 kilometers to 37,435.04 kilometers as a result of upgrading roads to national status.

Additionally, he said that over the past four years under the Sixth Phase Government, roads covering a total length of 15,511.25 kilometers are at various stages of construction.

Ulega emphasized that to improve transport and mobility, the government has completed the construction of eight major bridges and is currently working on 12 others across the country.

Furthermore, Ulega said the government continues to implement strategies to reduce traffic congestion in major cities, particularly in the regions of Dar es Salaam, Dodoma, Mwanza, and Mbeya. This is aimed at ensuring that businesspeople and citizens can access services on time and reduce vehicle operating costs caused by prolonged traffic jams.

"In constructing roads, we are also ensuring their protection by building weighbridges to control vehicle loads. This includes installing modern low-human-intervention weighbridges, electronic weigh-in-motion systems, and CCTV surveillance systems at all weighbridge stations by 2027," Ulega explained.