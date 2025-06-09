Africa: The Meeting On Mid-Term Strategic Evaluation of the AU Master Roadmap of Practical Steps to Silence the Guns in Africa By the Year 2030 Concludes in Djibouti

8 June 2025
African Union (Addis Ababa)

Djibouti, 6 June 2025. From 2 to 6 June 2025, the African Union (AU) Commission organized an experts' retreat in Djibouti on the Mid-Term Strategic Evaluation of the AU Master Roadmap (AUMR) of Practical Steps to Silence the Guns in Africa. The Silencing the Guns Roadmap was adopted by the AU Peace and Security Council (PSC) during its Annual Retreat on the Review of its Working Methods held in Lusaka, Zambia from 7 to 9 November 2016.

Ambassador Guelleh Idriss Omar, Director, Multiteral Relations at the Foreign Ministry of host country, as the Representative of the Republic of Djibouti, delivered welcome remarks.. H.E. Dr. Mohamed Ibn Chambas, AU High Representative on Silencing the Guns, opened the retreat on behalf of the AU Commission. Participating were experts drawn from the five geographic regions of the AU and officials of the AU Political Affairs, Peace and Security Department as well as AU ECOSOCC.

The meeting identified achievements registered thus far in the implementation of the Roadmap, the gaps and the achallenges to be urgently addressed, and recommended key strategic priorities and activities for the remaining 5 years (2025 to 2030), which will be submitted for consideration and adoption by the AU PSC.

As a key priority for the first 10- Year Implementation Plan of Agenda 2063, the AU Master Roadmap of Practical Steps for Silencing the Guns in Africa is built around five key pillars: Political, Economic, Social, Legal, and Environmental. It defines roles for Member States, RECs/RMs, the AU Commission, civil society organizations, and international partners. Thus, it represents a comprehensive, multi-stakeholder framework anchored on Aspiration 4 of Agenda 2063, which calls for "A Peaceful and Secure Africa", and lays out practical measures for eliminating the underlying root causes and factors that fuel violent conflicts and crises situations and seeks to build sustainable peace, security, stability and socio-economic development in Africa

For more information regarding this meeting, please kindly contact Mr. Ernest Nya Dolo, Coordinator of the AU Silencing the Guns Unit, located in the Political Affairs Peace and Security Department, AU Commission, through email address: DoleE@africa-union.org and Mobile Telephone Number : +251 938051473.

Read the original article on African Union.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 African Union. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.