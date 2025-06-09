Tunisia: Around 1,000 Tunisians Participate in Al-Soumoud Convoy to Break Siege On Gaza

Tunis, June 8 — Around 1,000 Tunisians, mostly young people, will participate starting Monday, in the "Al-Soumoud Convoy" heading from Tunisia to the Egyptian-Palestinian border.

The aim is to attempt to break the siege on the Palestinians in Gaza, who have endured months of bombardment by the occupying entity on their towns and a blockade that has prevented food and medical aid from reaching them.

Nabil Channoufi, the convoy's spokesperson said during a press conference held Sunday, at the headquarters of the Tunisian General Labour Union (UGTT), this number is respectable, although seven times as many had expressed their desire to join. However, some logistical difficulties prevented their participation.

For his part, Ghassen Henchiri, another spokesperson for the convoy, explained that the route within Tunisia will begin Monday from Habib Bourguiba Avenue around 6:00 AM.

It will pass through several gathering points, including Msaken, Sousse, Agareb, Sfax and El Mdou, Gabes, before reaching Hassi Amor, Medenine and finally the Unknown Soldier Square in Ben Guerdane, where they expect to arrive by around 9:30 PM.

Henchiri called on all segments of Tunisian society to join the convoy at the mentioned meeting points to express their solidarity and diversify forms of protest in support of the Palestinian cause, as well as to accompany the convoy on its way toward Libyan territory.

The organisers were also urged to participate in welcoming Algerian participants arriving in Beja on Sunday evening. Additionally, Libyan participants are expected to join when the convoy passes through Libyan territory.

This land convoy, bringing together Algerian, Tunisian, and Libyan volunteers, is not the only initiative.

According to Wael Naouar, another spokesperson for the convoy, supporters of the Palestinian cause from 32 other countries are scheduled to arrive by air at Cairo International Airport.

Meanwhile, around 12 activists from the "Freedom Flotilla" are expected to reach Gaza by sea within the next 24 hours.

Naouar clarified that this is not an aid convoy but rather an effort to break the siege on Gaza, paving the way for the entry of aid stockpiled in tonnes at Rafah and Al-Arish on the Egyptian-Palestinian border. It also aims to allow doctors, journalists, and the evacuation of the wounded for medical treatment.

The convoy includes specialised teams covering humanitarian, logistical and media tasks for the Tunisian participation in breaking the siege on Gaza.

The organisers will ensure live coverage of all stages of the journey from Tunisia to the Rafah crossing on the "Joint Action Coordination for Palestine" social media pages.

Following the press conference, a training session was held for some convoy participants on first aid, especially since the convoy includes a number of young doctors and members of the Tunisian Red Crescent.