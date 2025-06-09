A group of Congolese workers from Chinese companies operating in Mambasa territory, Ituri Province, have publicly accused the American-owned Kibali Mining company of inciting unrest among local laborers and fueling violent attacks against Chinese firms.

The workers identified as Boslo Alime Jean-Le Bandar-lue, Kakule Shibula Arsène, Vital Mahigwe Glory, Paul Kambale Crown and Accent Prayer Alain allege that representatives of Kibali Mining have been actively encouraging them to rise up against their own Chinese employers under the pretext of labor abuse, forced labor, and substandard pay.

"We are being manipulated to cause chaos and unrest against the very companies that give us work. This pressure is not only unjustified but could drive us toward an economic and security crisis," a statement read

The workers claim that Kibali Mining is exploiting labor grievances to destabilize Chinese business operations, which dominate the local mining industry in Mambasa.

They warn that such interference not only threatens their livelihoods but could plunge the territory into violent conflict.

"These provocations are dangerous. They are pushing us toward suspension of work and greater insecurity in the region," the statement read in part.

The workers also made grave accusations that Kibali Mining has financially supported armed groups operating in the region, with the intent to terrorize and disrupt Chinese-run mining sites.

"This company deals with armed bandits across Mambasa to destabilize the economic fabric," the statement read. "Chinese workers have been killed, companies looted, and security forces ambushed all reportedly with Kibali's backing."

In one incident cited in the letter, a Chinese company reportedly suffered a deadly attack resulting in the deaths of a Chinese national and a Congolese police officer. The group claims such attacks have been recurring and organized, alleging direct financial involvement by Kibali Mining senior executives.

These serious claims echo growing concerns across the Democratic Republic of Congo about the complex interplay between foreign corporate interests and local armed conflict--especially in the mineral-rich eastern provinces.

The DRC's vast reserves of gold, cobalt, and other minerals have long attracted international competition and accusations of unethical practices.

The group are calling for a full government-led scientific and economic investigation into Kibali Mining's operations, to assess the company's true impact on the workforce and national stability.

"We demand that these companies respect the Congolese people and the Congolese labor force. Our security and dignity are not for sale," the group said.

Kibali Gold Mine, a joint venture involving Barrick Gold (a Canadian-American company), AngloGold Ashanti, and the Congolese government, is one of Africa's largest gold operations.

Despite its economic contributions, the mine has faced criticism over labor conditions, environmental damage, and opaque dealings with security actors in a region long plagued by armed conflict.

Chinese firms, too, have faced scrutiny often accused of operating outside local labor laws and contributing to environmental degradation. However, this latest public rebuke turns attention sharply toward the role of American corporate influence in exacerbating tensions.

If proven, the workers' allegations would mark a troubling escalation in the geopolitical rivalry playing out in Congo's resource sector turning Congolese laborers into pawns in a dangerous power game between global giants.