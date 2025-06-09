Namibia: Health Ministry Commits N$1.8 Million Towards Rupara Maternity Ward Construction

The Ministry of Health and Social Services has committed N$1.8 million to complete the Rupara Maternity Ward project.

This commitment was confirmed during a meeting with stakeholders, including the Development Bank of Namibia (DBN) and the Kavango West Regional Council, at the Rupara Health Centre on Friday.

The funds are intended to cover the remaining 40% of construction work required to finalise the healthcare facility.

The project, which commenced three years ago, is currently 40% completed following procurement process delays.

Health ministry programme officer and infrastructure planner Boniface Hamutenya said the outstanding work includes electrical, plumbing, and external infrastructure.

"The health ministry has pledged N$1.8 million to complete the remaining work, with procurement processes currently underway," said Hamutenya.

He noted that the project team expects to have a more definitive completion date following the health ministry's procurement meeting next week, and expressed his hopes of finally delivering this critical healthcare facility to the local community.

"Our ministry's financial commitment is expected to help expedite the project's completion and address the community's urgent healthcare infrastructure needs," said Hamutenya.

DBN, which initially funded the project with N$1 million, expressed growing concern about the lack of progress.

DBN's executive for marketing and corporate communications, Jerome Mutumba, emphasised the need for a clear timeline and commitment from all parties, citing reputational risks and the bank's public accountability.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Health Construction By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"This project was scheduled to be handed over in April last year, but the project has experienced delays due to unforeseen circumstances. The purpose of this meeting is to address those challenges and to know what is required from us, because this is beginning to become more of a reputational risk for the bank having an incomplete project which has a DBN signature on it, and we are not able to account for what is happening," said Mutumba.

Kavango West governor Verna Sinimbo acknowledged the frustrations but highlighted the challenges associated with central government procurement processes.

"These delays are making life difficult for our communities who desperately need this healthcare infrastructure," she said.