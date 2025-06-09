Tanzanians Urged to Adopt Clean Cooking Energy to Protect Environment

Dar es Salaam — THE Oryx Gas Tanzania Ltd (OGTL) has reminded Tanzanians of the importance of protecting the environment by adopting clean cooking energy that is environmentally friendly.

Speaking during an event to mark World Environment Day, the company's Clean Cooking Energy Project Manager, Mr Peter Ndomba, said there is a pressing need to preserve the environment by avoiding the cutting down of trees for firewood and charcoal.

The event was held at Kisiwani Primary School in Kigamboni District, Dar es Salaam, where Oryx Gas organised a school-wide clean-up and donated waste disposal bins.

"Today, the entire world is commemorating World Environment Day, and at Oryx Gas, we are focusing on forest and tree conservation. Through our gas products, we are encouraging all Tanzanians to stop cutting trees for cooking," said Mr Ndomba.

He highlighted the government's significant efforts to promote the use of clean cooking energy, adding that this was part of a broader goal to ensure environmental sustainability.

"Tanzania is fortunate to still have some forest cover, unlike many other countries. That's why we're here at Kisiwani Primary School--these are young children who are still learning. We've cleaned the school together and taught them about using clean energy.

Although they can't buy gas themselves, they live with their parents, and they will take this knowledge home," he added.

Mr Ndomba emphasised that Oryx Gas believes early education on the safe use of gas will help build a society that understands the importance of environmental conservation.

He noted that students were also taught about the dangers of deforestation and the need to protect trees.

He said the company provided the education early on to help cultivate a generation that values environmental protection from a young age, rather than waiting until adulthood.

"On this World Environment Day, Oryx Gas, in collaboration with other partners, is encouraging the public not to damage the environment. Protecting the environment also means adopting alternative methods like using clean cooking energy."

He added that by educating people about clean cooking energy, they are actively fighting environmental destruction.

"We are using this day to remind people that the environment is life. Without a healthy environment, we cannot survive."

On his part, Head Teacher of Kisiwani Primary School, Mr Abbas Degelo, thanked Oryx Gas for partnering with the school to clean the surroundings and for donating waste bins.

"I sincerely thank Oryx Gas for involving us in the environmental clean-up. They have helped make our school environment cleaner. I also urge the community to use clean cooking energy, which is environmentally friendly and cheaper than firewood and charcoal," he said.

Meanwhile, pupils from the school, led by Head Girl Abigael Baraka and Head Boy Representative Gerevas Yusufu, expressed gratitude for the environmental education and the opportunity to participate in the clean-up activity.

They pledged to become ambassadors of clean energy and environmental conservation in their communities.

