Africa: Ethiopia Becomes Africa's Top Wheat Producer, Surpasses Egypt Threefold, PM Abiy Declares

Addis Ababa, — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed declared that Ethiopia has overtaken the status of the largest wheat-producing country in Africa, tripling Egypt's output.

In a wide-ranging interview with the Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation (EBC), the Prime Minister stated that Ethiopia is producing wheat at an extremely large scale that underscores the government's focus on enhancing food security and self-sufficiency.

Currently, Ethiopia has made wheat production a central pillar in its journey toward food self-sufficiency.

Through the expansion of irrigated farming, the use of improved seed varieties, and the adoption of modern farming techniques, the country has significantly increased its wheat yield and marketable surplus, it was learned.

Prime Minister Abiy confirmed that evidence on the success stories of Ethiopian wheat cultivation is pretty much clear.

"Anyone traveling just a few kilometers outside Addis Ababa toward the countryside can witness vast wheat fields stretching across the land.

This accomplishment is clearly evident on the ground and can be independently verified through satellite imagery, which reveals the vast expansion of cultivated farmland and indicates a significant increase in projected wheat yields."

He attributed this success to Ethiopia's effective use of lowland areas for large-scale wheat cultivation.

Addressing questions about wheat imports and bread prices, Abiy explained: "When I first took office, Ethiopia was spending close to 1 billion USD annually on wheat imports. In the past three years, that figure has dropped to zero."

He also clarified why wheat imports still occur despite domestic surplus: "Ethiopia is currently hosting over one million refugees from neighboring countries. The wheat brought in to support these refugees is often misinterpreted. It should be understood as part of a global humanitarian effort, not an indication of domestic shortage."