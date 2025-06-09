Zimbabwe: Nathan Mutasa's Time to Play Will Come - Says Warriors' Cosafa Coach

9 June 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)

SIMON Marange, Zimbabwe's coach for the senior men's soccer side featuring at the Confederation of Southern African Football (COSAFA) Cup, says Nathan Mutasa will get his time to play at the tournament.

Marange made the revelation during a post match press conference Saturday after suffering a 2-0 defeat to hosts South Africa.

Mutasa, who has the attention of everyone following his last minute inclusion in the squad, was one of the unused substitutes during Saturday's match.

"He (Nathan) will get his turn, one of my goals is to make sure that at least every player gets a moment to play.

"I didn't think it was the right time for me to play him, that's why I didn't put him on," said Marange.

Mutasa was a last minute inclusion in the Warriors COSAFA squad, replacing Dynamos midfieder Vusa Ngwenya, who was dropped for unknown reasons.

The 21-year-old striker has been facing criticism on social with many saying that his mother Pokello Nare is using money to bribe people all in efforts to boost his career.

Mutasa is a regular starter for money bags side Scottland and team coach Tonderai Ndiraya is facing having criticism of playing him ahead of talented players like Michael Tapera and Panashe Mutimbanyoka.

Zimbabwe will be back in action on Tuesday when they play Group A log leaders Mozambique in a make-or-break encounter.

The Warriors are currently sitting on a point whilst Mozambique are on four points.

A win against Mozambique will boost Zimbabwe's chances of progressing beyond group stages but still that will be decided by the outcome of the other group match between South Africa and Mauritius.

A draw between the two sides is the best result that Zimbabwe is praying for, because a win by teams will shut Zimbabwe's chances of progressing.

COSAFA Group A Standings

Mozambique = 4 points

South Africa = 3 points

Mauritius = 2 points

Zimbabwe = 1 point.

