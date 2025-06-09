Namibia: Home Affairs to Introduce Electronic IDs to Curb Identity Fraud

The Ministry of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security has announced plans to launch electronic identity cards (e-IDs) next year.

"Namibia is stepping boldly into the digital future by July 2026, the ministry will launch the nation's first e-ID, a landmark move set to transform identity management and change access to public and private services," says the ministry's executive director, Etienne Maritz.

Maritz highlights that the introduction of the e-ID will reduce identity fraud, eliminate duplicate records, and significantly provide personal assurance on individual data security, as well as enhance national security.

Unlike conventional paper documents, the biometric-enabled e-ID is nearly impossible to forge, offering each citizen a unique verifiable identity that is both secure and enduring, he says.

Maritz notes that the benefits of the e-ID will be felt across the country, but most significantly in rural communities, where access to government services has long been hindered by distance and logistical barriers.

With mobile-enabled verification, outreach teams will deliver services directly in remote areas, reducing the need for time-consuming and costly travel to urban centres, he says.

For rural citizens, this means faster access to critical services such as birth registration, social grants and voter registration. The e-ID will serve as a vital instrument for inclusivity, empowering every Namibian to claim their rights and participate fully in the national economy and civic life, notes Maritz.

He further says the e-ID is a smart, secure card embedded with a microchip, like a bank card, containing an individual's biometric and demographic data. For better security and durability, the contactless chip will be embedded into the identity card. This advanced technology ensures robust, real-time identity verification across sectors, including banking, healthcare, education, elections, and government services.

As Namibia prepares to roll out the e-ID, the public are encouraged to engage with the process, ask questions, attend events, and stay informed by joining the upcoming campaigns.

The ministry will be engaging the public in Windhoek on 26 June, under the theme: 'Un-Conference on Digital Legal Identity'.

Over 500 community members from Windhoek's constituencies are expected to attend, including the chief regional officer and local councillors, to speak directly with government officials.

In an era where misinformation can spread at lightning speed, the ministry and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) are committed to delivering only accurate, fact-based information to the public, Maritz says.

Maritz notes that the e-ID is the foundation of Namibia's broader digital transformation. It will serve as a critical tool in building effective e-government services, enabling cross-border mobility within the Southern African Development Community, and driving national development through inclusive, technology-driven solutions.

In collaboration and in line with the UNDP Model Governance Framework for Digital Legal Identity, this initiative will not only modernise Namibia's civil registration system, but it will redefine it, he adds.