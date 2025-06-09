Somalia: Somali Defence Minister - Preparations Underway to Retake Areas From Terrorist Militias

Ahmed Moallim Fiqi, Minister of Defence of Somalia, said that preparations are underway to retake the few remaining areas still under the control of terrorist militias, in coordination with the Ministry of Defence and the National Army Command.

He commended the successive victories achieved by the Somali National Army, in cooperation with local resistance forces, during recent military operations in the Hiran region, which resulted in the elimination of key terrorist elements and leaders.

According to the Somali National News Agency (SONNA), the minister noted that the Al Qaeda linked militias are experiencing confusion and desperation as a result of intensified operations led by the national forces and local resistance.

He added that the militias are in a critical state, with many of their members attempting to flee the battlefield amid escalating clashes.

