Ethiopia Will Strengthen Efforts for Access to Sea Peacefully - PM Abiy

Addis Ababa, — Ethiopia will continue to strengthen efforts for sea access legally and through dialogue until this goal is met, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed stated.

In his interview with EBC, the Prime Minister expressed regret the way Ethiopia lost a port.

Ethiopia has not had a port over the past three decades, PM Abiy said, underscoring the idea that Ethiopia needs to have access to the sea is not a recent agenda.

As a landlocked country, Ethiopia has endured challenges to a great extent, Abiy said.

Against the international frameworks on world landlocked countries, glaring injustices have been committed against Ethiopia; and this issue requires swift solution, Prime Minister Abiy underscored.

Recall that Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in his briefings to the House of People's Representatives on October 2024 said that Ethiopia needs seaport on the Red Sea in a peaceful manner.

According to his explanations on access to the sea, the Prime Minster revealed Ethiopia's firm position on access to the sea.

The government's unwavering position on access to sea is clear: with a growing economy of 120 million people and surrounded by waters--Ethiopia deserves access to the sea peacefully.

Ethiopia's quest for access Sea is fair and legitimate, the Prime Minister underlined.