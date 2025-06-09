Somalia: Somali Government Confirms Killing of Senior Al-Shabaab Commanders and Seizure of Weapons in Danab Special Forces Operation

Mogadishu, Somalia - The Federal Government of Somalia has issued a statement confirming the success of a high-profile military operation carried out by the elite Danab Special Forces, resulting in the elimination of more than 25 al-Shabaab fighters, including three senior commanders.

The operation took place in Gaalware, a village located approximately 4 kilometers east of Sabiid and 'Aanoole in the volatile Lower Shabelle region--an area frequently used by al-Shabaab for logistical and operational planning.

According to the Ministry of Information, Culture, and Tourism, the operation was a pre-planned assault targeting a strategic meeting of al-Shabaab leaders. The raid resulted in the death of multiple insurgents, including three key commanders whose names are being withheld pending final verification.

"The Somali National Army's Danab unit successfully carried out a raid that neutralized over two dozen terrorists and disrupted a significant terror plot," read the official statement.

Among the items seized were:

6 PKM machine guns

2 rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) launchers

17 AK-47 assault rifles

Additional logistics and explosive devices believed to be intended for future attacks

The Somali government stated that the operation also involved the complete destruction of a planning facility used by the militants.

This operation marks another critical blow to al-Shabaab, an al-Qaeda-linked militant group that has waged a brutal insurgency against the Somali state for over a decade.

Lower Shabelle is a strategic corridor connecting southern Somalia to Mogadishu. By targeting militant hideouts in rural villages like Gaalware, Somali forces aim to deny the group operational depth and limit its ability to regroup and coordinate attacks.

Security experts have emphasized the importance of such targeted operations that combine accurate intelligence with surgical strikes to eliminate leadership cells within the extremist network.

The offensive was led by Danab Commandos, Somalia's U.S.-trained special forces, who have become a cornerstone in the fight against al-Shabaab. Supported by local intelligence networks and aerial surveillance, the Danab unit has developed a reputation for precision counterterrorism raids.

This latest operation reflects an increasingly proactive stance by Somali forces, who are now leading more offensives with less direct foreign military support as part of the government's long-term goal to independently secure the nation.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Somalia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Somali government reiterated its unwavering commitment to eliminating what it calls the "Khawaarij"--a religiously derogatory term used to describe extremist elements within al-Shabaab.

"The Federal Government of Somalia remains determined to eradicate terrorism and secure the safety and future of all Somali citizens," the statement emphasized.

Officials also highlighted the crucial role of civilian cooperation, urging the public to continue supporting security forces with intelligence and logistical support.

As military pressure increases on al-Shabaab's leadership across southern Somalia, analysts say that such operations will be vital in shifting the momentum in favor of the state, especially as the country prepares for upcoming political transitions and regional stabilization efforts.