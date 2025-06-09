Burkina Faso: Ignore Manipulated Video of U.S. President Trump Claiming Africa's Minerals, Calling Burkina Faso Leader Traoré a Traitor

Ignore manipulated video of US president Trump claiming Africa's minerals, calling Burkina Faso leader Traoré a traitor

IN SHORT: In this viral video, US president Donald Trump says Africa's mineral resources "belong to us" and Burkina Faso's leader Ibrahim Traoré is a traitor. But the clip is fake.

According to a video circulating on Facebook, US president Donald Trump said Africa's mineral resources belonged to his country.

In the video, Trump appears to declare that "Africa is rich because of America" and that "the mineral resources in Africa belong to us".

Trump can be heard saying: "Ibrahim Traoré of Burkina Faso is becoming a traitor, and I can't sit back. I watch him unite Africa because the unity of Africa will make our children to travel to Africa for greener pasture in the nearest future. Hiding in Russia won't save you; all that can save you is to listen to the demand of USA or France."

Born in 1988, Ibrahim Traoré is a Burkinabé military officer who became the transitional president of Burkina Faso in September 2022. He came to power after leading a coup that ousted Lt Col Paul-Henri Damiba.

At just 36, he is recognised as Africa's youngest head of state. Traoré seized power, citing the government's failure to contain jihadist violence, and promised to return power to civilians by 2024, a deadline that has since been extended.

Since taking office, he has expelled French troops, suspended military deals with France, promoted African unity and economic independence, and said that the continent should control its mineral wealth. He has also aligned more closely with Russia.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Burkina Faso Governance U.S., Canada and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

To some, this has made Traoré a symbol of resistance against the influence of developed countries in Africa. He has also become a key figure in online debates about Africa's future.

The online video has sparked a debate on social media, with some people saying it proves that the West is still taking advantage of Africa.

This video also appears here and here. (Note: See more instances at the end of this report.)

But is it legitimate? We checked.

Manipulated video

The video of Trump saying Africa's mineral resources belong to the US is manipulated.

The first clue is that Trump's language sounds unnatural. At one point, he says, "slash" out loud: "No African country should be ruled by military, slash African mineral resources belong to us." This does not happen in natural speech.

We used the InVID search tool to extract keyframes from the video and ran them through a reverse image search. This led us to the original clip, which was posted on Trump's official Instagram account on 4 September 2024. In the original video, Trump urges US citizens to vote but makes no mention of Africa. The original clip was manipulated to change what Trump appeared to say.

Furthermore, if Trump had made such a speech about Africa, it would've made headlines. But we found no reports on this.

The manipulated video also appears here, here, here, here and here.