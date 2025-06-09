South Africa: Missing Comrades Runner Found Alive

Moira Harding crossed the finish line just before 5pm on Sunday, but went missing shortly after completing the race.

The Comrades Marathon Association confirmed her safe return and thanked the public for their support and prayers.

Moira Harding, the Comrades Marathon runner who disappeared after completing the race on Sunday, has been found alive.

She crossed the finish line at 4:52pm but did not return to her loved ones afterwards.

The Comrades Marathon Association confirmed the news early on Monday, saying: "Moira Harding has been found and is alive."

Moira was wearing race number M33485 when she took part in the gruelling ultramarathon from Pietermaritzburg to Durban.

After finishing the 85.91-kilometre race, she was last seen near the finish line but never made contact with her friends or family again.

Volunteers and members of the public joined the search for her overnight.

Gords Reid, one of the people who led the search effort, asked people to "please pray for her recovery" as concern grew late into Sunday night.

The circumstances around Moira's disappearance are still unclear, but her safe return has brought huge relief to the running community and her family.