Malawi: Crayfish Smuggling Foiled As Malawi Acts to Protect Native Species

Environmental activists in Malawi have supported the decision by the Malawian authorities to confiscate and arrest five Zambians who were attempting to smuggle over 200kg of live crayfish into the country. The activists and experts say the invasive Crayfish is known for its predatory traits and threatens Malawi's native species, which are endemic to the country.

The crayfish were reportedly intended for Chinese nationals living in the country, and experts warn that their introduction could disrupt Malawi's aquaculture ecosystem.

Invasive species and legal implications

The four individuals were arrested after being caught with five bags of live crayfish and were recently tried in court for "carrying out activity involving specimens and alien invasive species". They were ordered to pay a fine or face a 12-month custodial sentence.

In Malawi, it is illegal to introduce invasive species - including non-indigenous fish - without a permit. Such introductions require the consent of the Department of Fisheries.

In court, the deputy director in the Department of Fisheries testified that the species pose an ecological threat. He cited Zambia, South Africa, and Namibia as countries where similar problems had already occurred.

"They are alien to Africa and are known to feed on other fish species, their eggs, and aquatic vegetation, thereby disrupting the ecosystem," he was quoted as saying by MBC Online.

Environmental commentators warned that the introduction of these crayfish into Malawi's waters would exacerbate existing ecological challenges. The country is already struggling to control invasive alien species - particularly plants - that have colonised significant areas of Nyika National Park and Mount Mulanje, distorting their natural beauty.

Spotlight on Chinese environmental impact in Africa

The recent case has put a spotlight on illegal activities by Chinese nationals, which are negatively impacting the environment across Africa.

Although it is difficult to directly link such activities to the Chinese government, and while some resources are imported legally, there has been a rise in syndicates involved in smuggling. The methods used in resource extraction have also been linked to environmental degradation.

Reports indicate that Chinese involvement in Africa - particularly in infrastructure development and natural resource extraction - has contributed to increased carbon emissions and environmental harm. This includes deforestation, habitat destruction, water contamination, and air pollution.

In Ghana, for example, illegal gold mining involving Chinese nationals has been blamed for deforestation, water pollution, and soil degradation. A study documented habitat destruction, biodiversity loss, and contamination of water sources with toxic chemicals such as mercury and cyanide. Similar observations have been made in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

In neighbouring Zambia, both authorities and environmentalists have expressed concern over the environmental damage caused by Chinese-owned copper mines. Incidents have included the spillage of acidic waste into major waterways, resulting in fish deaths and crop damage.

Calls for stronger controls

Greshan Kamnyamata, an Agriculture and Environmental Specialist, told RFI that the smuggling of crayfish into Malawi by Zambians is deeply troubling.

"The crayfish is an invasive alien species. This type of species outcompetes native species and causes them to disappear while the invasive species thrives," he explained.

Malawi is home to unique fish species - including cichlids - that are not found anywhere else in the world.

According to Kamnyamata, the Zambians' attempt to smuggle crayfish should serve as a wake-up call, signalling that other foreign products may be entering the country illegally, potentially by tourists or business people.

"Malawi receives many tourists who bring products from China, Tanzania, India, Zambia, and indeed from around the world. If robust mechanisms are not put in place to screen such individuals, we risk severe environmental degradation or even the extinction of native species," he warned.