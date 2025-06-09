Rwanda: Improved Potato Seeds Boost Production in Musanze

Potato farmers in Musanze District are reporting significantly higher yields after the adoption of early-maturing, climate-resilient potato varieties recently introduced in the region.

This development presents a promising solution for the area widely regarded as Rwanda's food basket--which often grapples with unpredictable rainfall and flooding from the Virunga Mountains, threatening the potato value chain.

According to the Seasonal Agricultural Survey for 2025 Season A, released by the National Institute of Statistics of Rwanda (NISR), Irish potato production increased to 475,785 tonnes, representing a 3 percent rise compared to the same season last year.

The data also shows that Burera, Musanze, Nyabihu, and Rubavu districts recorded the highest yields nationwide.

Irish potatoes averaged 8.7 tonnes per hectare among smallholder farmers, while large-scale farmers reported an even higher yield of 11.4 tonnes per hectare. This marks a welcome turnaround after three consecutive years of declining production.

New varieties behind yield boost

Anastase Nduwayezu, a Potato Pathology Scientist at the Rwanda Agricultural Board (RAB), attributed the improved yield to the adoption of new varieties by local farmers.

"The new potato varieties, Cyerekezo and Kazeneza, have shown strong productivity in this region and are well-received by farmers," he said. "Most importantly, they are resilient to climate change. Musanze is already known for high potato production, and these varieties are enhancing it further."

In addition to the new varieties, Nduwayezu stressed the role of good agricultural practices, disease management, and the naturally fertile volcanic soil in the area--combined with ideal temperatures ranging between 19-20°C--as key contributors to the productivity boost.

"We are working with our partners to ensure farmers get access to these varieties," he added. "Cyerekezo and Kazeneza are performing very well, and this underlines the need to scale up seed production."

He also revealed that RAB is finalising research on two more potato varieties expected to be released next year.

Joshua Okonyo, Programme Officer for Technology and Innovation at the Association for Strengthening Agricultural Research in Eastern and Central Africa (ASARECA), which has partnered with RAB since 2022, noted the importance of increasing access to improved seeds.

"The new varieties are excellent, but many farmers still don't receive them in time to adopt and benefit from them," he said. "For years, timely access to clean seed has been a major challenge."

He highlighted demonstration fields established in February 2025 as a turning point, helping farmers "learn by seeing" and observe the varieties' performance firsthand.

Cooperatives and consistent extension services

Okonyo also stressed the role of farmer cooperatives in scaling up agricultural innovations and urged continued government investment in research dissemination.

"Some of these varieties were developed three to five years ago, but many local farmers were unaware of them," he said. "You cannot benefit from what you don't know. Sustained extension services are essential."

In the Gataraga and Shingiro sectors of Musanze District, farmers now describe the improved seeds as a "game changer" in the potato value chain.

"The new varieties are disease-resistant, mature quickly, and produce high yields," said Chantal Nyirahakizimana, 38.

"We're thrilled with the production results," added Theophile Ntezimana, 30. "Thanks to training from RAB and ASARECA, we've learned that with proper agricultural practices, 120 kg of new seed can yield nearly a tonne per hectare."

According to RAB, Cyerekezo can produce 30-40 tonnes per hectare, while Kazeneza yields range between 25-30 tonnes per hectare, depending on management and soil conditions.