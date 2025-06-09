Zimbabwe: Police Brutality - Pregnant Woman Mourns Husband While Staring At Shattered Hopes, Daunting Motherhood

THE tragic death of Blessed Believe Juruvenge (30), who recently died in police custody, has left his pregnant wife facing an uncertain future alone.

The now deceased's wife Mercy Madenyika, is distraught, hopeless and drained, particularly having to face a daunting task of motherhood as a young widow.

Nearly two weeks since the brutal assault allegedly carried out by Constable Prince Ndavambi, the officer who still remains on the run, Madenyika is expecting to give birth to a fatherless baby had it not been of police brutality that claimed the life of a responsible would-be dad.

The couple, which resided in the Damafalls area of Ruwa, ran a tuckshop, and was preparing for their first child, but now Madenyika is left grappling with both loss of her husband and the daunting reality of motherhood without her partner.

"I can't believe my husband is gone before he could even hold our baby. I never thought I would have to face this alone, especially with a child on the way," a teary Madenyika told NewZimbabwe.com, her voice trembling with grief.

Her anguish is compounded by the financial burden of a funeral that is yet to be done.

"I don't know how I will manage," she said, her eyes filled with tears.

"We were supposed to build a life together, and now it feels like everything has been taken away from me."

Madenyika hopes that justice will be served with the weight of her loss heavy on her shoulders.

"If the law doesn't take its course, we are pleading to citizens of Zimbabwe to help us find something to haunt the ones who took away his life," said Madenyika.

Elipa Jimu, the now deceased's mother, is at pains to accept reality that her son is no more. Worse still, she cannot imagine the burden of taking care of her widowed daughter-in-law and her unborn child.

"I am in pain over my son's death; him and Melisa were the ones taking care of me.

"He left a pregnant wife. I don't even know how I am going to take care of her. The preparation for the baby has not been bought yet. There even is no money for the funeral. I don't know where I am going to even get it. My son was supposed to bury me first, but it is me who is burying him," lamented Jimu

Taurayi Chiedziso, a neighbour and friend, voiced his frustration over the tragedy.

"This matter would have been resolved without even involving the police because we are neighbours, we are a community.

"Now, Blessed has died leaving behind his wife who is also pregnant. That child will grow without a father, it's so heartbreaking," said Chiedziso.