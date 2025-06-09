Zimbabwe: Ethanol-Laced Alcohol Banned, Categorised As Illegal and Harmful Liquids

GOVERNMENT has with immediate effect outlawed the manufacture and sale of ethanol-laced alcohol commonly known as "kambwa" or "musombodhiya".

The type of alcohol, which is usually manufactured in backyards, becomes the 10th illegal harmful liquid to be banned in Zimbabwe.

During yesteryears, government had already banned nine illegal home-brewed and distilled alcoholic beverages, Skokiaan, Barberton, Qilika, Isityimiyana, Hopana, Qediviki, Uhali, Kachasu, and Nipa.

Through a Government Gazette publication last Friday, Minister of Home Affairs Kazembe Kazembe notified of the ban of the illegally manufactured harmful liquid.

"This notice may be cited as the Harmful Liquids Act (Amendment of Schedule to Act) Notice, 2025. The Schedule to the Act is amended by the insertion after item 9 ("Nipa") of the following item.

"10. Any unregulated, unauthorised or illegally produced alcoholic beverages containing ethanol, colloquially referred to by such names as kambwa, musombodhiya or by any other name whatsoever," said Kazembe.

The banning of kambwa or musombodhiya might come as a breakthrough as the illegal harmful liquid has been a major problem, which, after it was excessively consumed, would trigger rowdy behaviour leading to gender-based violence (GBV) and in some instances deaths.