Zimbabwe: Ethanol-Laced Alcohol Banned, Categorised As Illegal and Harmful Liquids

9 June 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Tapiwa Svondo

GOVERNMENT has with immediate effect outlawed the manufacture and sale of ethanol-laced alcohol commonly known as "kambwa" or "musombodhiya".

The type of alcohol, which is usually manufactured in backyards, becomes the 10th illegal harmful liquid to be banned in Zimbabwe.

During yesteryears, government had already banned nine illegal home-brewed and distilled alcoholic beverages, Skokiaan, Barberton, Qilika, Isityimiyana, Hopana, Qediviki, Uhali, Kachasu, and Nipa.

Through a Government Gazette publication last Friday, Minister of Home Affairs Kazembe Kazembe notified of the ban of the illegally manufactured harmful liquid.

"This notice may be cited as the Harmful Liquids Act (Amendment of Schedule to Act) Notice, 2025. The Schedule to the Act is amended by the insertion after item 9 ("Nipa") of the following item.

"10. Any unregulated, unauthorised or illegally produced alcoholic beverages containing ethanol, colloquially referred to by such names as kambwa, musombodhiya or by any other name whatsoever," said Kazembe.

The banning of kambwa or musombodhiya might come as a breakthrough as the illegal harmful liquid has been a major problem, which, after it was excessively consumed, would trigger rowdy behaviour leading to gender-based violence (GBV) and in some instances deaths.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.