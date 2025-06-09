Zimbabwe: Police Officer On the Run After Flogging Suspect to Death - Victim's Burial Hangs in the Balance

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed that 12 days on, one of its regular officers who allegedly flogged a suspect to death, is still on the run.

Constable Prince Ndavambi is reported to have assaulted Believe Blessed Jaravange (30) at Ruwa Police Station until he died.

The incident followed Juruvenge's arrest on May 27, 2025, following an altercation with a fellow resident, Mwazha/Maphosa, who reported him for assault and theft. Upon detention, the now deceased was told by Ndavambi that he would return home in a coffin, a source told NewZimbabwe.com.

The now deceased's sister, Mellisa Manyepa was also victimised by assailant on the same day her brother was taken into custody. Her crime was allegedly harbouring a person on police's wanted list.

Manyepa narrated events of the fateful day to NewZimbabwe.com.

"On 28 May I was informed about my brothers death and I was shown his body.

"We reported the matter to Police General Headquarters and Commissioner Paul Nyathi called Ruwa Police Station ordering the Officer-In-Charge to have Ndavambi arrested. But until now Ndavambi hasn't been arrested yet he always posts statuses on his WhatsApp.

"When I try to call him his phone says the number is not available meaning that he blocked my calls," said Manyepa.

In a statement, the ZRP spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said Ndavambi will face justice for his deeds.

"Sadly, Constable Ndavambi disappeared as his arrest was imminent. He is currently on the run. Efforts to arrest him are underway for the law to take its course without fear or favour.

"The Commissioner-General of Police, Stephen Mutamba has made it clear that the law is the law and that no one will sweep this disturbing case under the carpet," police sais in the statement.

"Police will ensure that the suspect, Prince Ndavambi's docket is swiftly concluded and presented to the court for prosecution. We are currently appealing for information which may lead to his location and subsequent arrest.

"He will face the full wrath of the law. The exact charge to be faced by Prince Ndavambi will be determined by the courts based on the police inquiry and full post-mortem results."

Futhermore, the ZRP has filed two separate autopsies and have informed the deceased's family to conduct theirs if not satisfied.

"Police has also noted with concern, conflicting reports on the post-mortem results. For the record, two post-mortem examinations have been conducted by Pathologist Doctor Guillen and Doctor Jabangwe. The Juruvenge's family is still free to engage another independent pathologist of their own choice in line with the country's laws," said Nyathi.

As the investigations continue, the family is left in a limbo regarding Juruvenge's final burial date.

"We are going to wait for the results before we bury him, though some family members are of the opinion we should sign the burial order. But if we sign, the matter will lose value and justice might delay," Manyepa told this publication.

The family has since engaged human right lawyers to assist in the unfolding matter.