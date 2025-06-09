Libya: Bal 2025 - Al Ahli Tripoli, Al Ittihad Secure Semifinals Ticket

Egypt's Al Ittihad and Libya's Al Ahli Tripoli are the first two teams to secure the ticket to the semi-finals of the playoffs of Basketball Africa League (BAL) 2025.

Al Ahli had to beat Cape Verde's Kriol Star to advance to the semi-finals, while Al Ittihad overcame Morocco's FUS Rabat in Pretoria, South Africa where the playoffs action is unfolding.

During Al Ahli's encounter with Kriol Star, the Cape Verdean side did everything they could to contain Fabian White Jr., but the Al-Ahli Tripoli forward was unstoppable as his team ran away with a 107-81 victory.

White Jr. shot from every corner of the floor, blocked shots, created scoring opportunities for his teammates, and disrupted Kriol Star's offense in various ways.

He finished with a 39-efficiency rating thanks to his 34 points, 13 rebounds, one assist, and one block, helping Al Ahli Tripoli improve to 7-1.

Meanwhile, Al Ittihad is the second team to advance to the semi-finals of BAL 2025 after a hard-fought 86-83 victory over Morocco's FUS Rabat in overtime.

The loss marks the end of the 2025 BAL season for Kriol Star while Al Ahli Tripoli will take on the winner of the game between Rivers Hoopers and APR.