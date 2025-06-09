Zimbabwe: Reign of Terror Ends for Serial Rapist, Jailed 15 Years

A SERIAL rapist, who terrorized various communities in Matebeleland South targeting elderly women, was recently arrested and dragged to court.

Following his conviction of rape, 27-year-old Talent Moyo was sentenced to an effective 15 years' imprisonment.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi applauded members of the public for their collaboration that resulted in the arrest of accused person.

"The ZRP commends the public in Makhulela, Dupute under Madhlambuzi policing area for cooperation and collaboration with the police which led to the arrest of a serial rapist, Talent Moyo," said Nyathi.

The suspect had caused trauma and panic in communities with his heinous acta of sexual abuse of elderly women in the village.

The police spokesman encouraged the public to to join ZRP's Community Policing structures inorder to assist in the maintenance of law and order in the country.