Mauritius: Budget 2025-2026 Geared Towards Securing the Future of the Country's Next Generations, Affirms Junior Minister

"The elaboration of the 2025-2026 budgetary measures was driven by our vision for the future of the Nation's next generations, and our duty to our Motherland."

This statement was made by the Junior Minister of Finance, Mr Dhaneshwar Damry, this morning, in Port-Louis, as he launched an interactive forum pertaining to Budget 2025-2026. The event, organised by the Economic Development Board (EDB), brought together various stakeholders of the private sector.

During the interactive session with members of the business community, the Junior Minister provided a detailed analysis of key fiscal policies, sectoral impacts, and growth opportunities as outlined in the National Budget. He underscored that the guiding principles in the preparation of the Budget were primarily focused on ensuring and laying the foundation for a prosperous future for upcoming generations.

"Given Mauritius' Moody's Baa3 rating with a negative outlook, along with its budget and trade deficits and significant debts, it was imperative to take action to reverse this trend," he said in his address. He also cautioned that another downgrade would have disastrous consequences on both the economy and the public.

Mr Dhaneshwar Damry underlined too that Government recognised the pivotal need to protect the business community, emphasising that budgetary measures sought to reach a balance between the expectations of the private sector and the duties towards the country.

According to the Junior Minister, the Budget laid the foundation to create new business and investment opportunities; ease the investment landscape; and increase the competitiveness of the country. He recalled that Government was unlocking some Rs 30 billion of private sector investment. "With the rolling out of these new investment strategies, the business community is being offered new opportunities to rebuild and shape the new Mauritius," stressed Mr Damry in his closing remarks.

Also present on the occasion, the Chief Executive Officer of EDB, Mr Mahen Abhimanu Kundasamy, stated that the Budget stood as a testimony of the Nation's resilience and of Government's forward-looking vision. He affirmed that the Budget was a turnaround from Mauritius' economic abyss towards sustainable growth, innovation and shared prosperity, adding that it marked a pivotal shift to a new economic model fuelled by productivity, investment, and innovation.

"For the EDB," he highlighted, "the Budget is a call to action and a blueprint for transformation," underlining that the Organisation remained committed to turning the Budget's vision to reality. "The EDB has a central role in this national renewal and with our restructuring, we will ensure that we are better positioned to promote investments across all sectors, streamline processes, and champion the innovative Mauritius brand on the global stage," said the Chief Executive Officer.