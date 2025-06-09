Mauritius: Towards an Inclusive and Resilient Healthcare System

With a view to reshaping the nation's healthcare landscape into an inclusive one providing health for all and a fairer future, Government has announced bold measures in Budget 2025-2026 with an allocation of Rs 18.5 billion to the healthcare sector.

The measures set the course for the transformation of the healthcare system which highlights the need to move beyond traditional models and strengthen resilience to tackle emerging challenges such as the rising burden of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs), ageing population, pandemics and climate change.

Key measures comprise:

Reviewing the outdated health legislation dating back to 1925.

Creation of a new health system that prioritises prevention through health promotion, healthy lifestyle campaigns, and robust NCDs management.

Earmarking some Rs 47 million to launch the 'Path to Remission Programme' targeting some 450,000 diabetic and prediabetic patients.

Setting up of a National Health Quality to secure strong and effective quality control.

Establishing an office of an Ombudsperson for health services to look into any abusive practice in the sector.

Implementing digital health solutions namely electronic health records, telemedicine, and e-prescriptions to improve efficiency and access.

Acquisition of necessary infrastructure, equipment and staffing to cut waiting time for treatment.

Two-fold increase of funds for training and capacity building in the healthcare system from Rs 22 million to Rs 44 million.

Increasing by 10% hike in the rates of excise duty on alcoholic and tobacco products to discourage unhealthy habits.

Doubling the rate of excise duty on the sugar content of sugar sweetened products from 6 cents to 12 cents per gramme of sugar. This measure will be extended to chocolates and ice cream as from 01 October 2025.

Allocation of Rs 20 million for the purchase of rapid testing kits to enable instant detection of contaminants.

Investing Rs 24 million in the Sterile Insect Technique Production Facility to proactively deal with mosquito-borne diseases.

With regard to establishing a new culture of hospital management, five professional managers will be recruited to ensure that the hospitals are managed to the highest standards. Some 1,000 Student Nurses, 50 trainee midwives, 50 Medical and Health Officers, and 30 Specialists, amongst others will be recruited.