Mauritius: Budget 2025-2026 - Rs 800 Million Allocated to Enhance Food Security

7 June 2025
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)

A sum of some Rs 800 million has been earmarked in the Budget 2025-2026 to support farmers, planters and breeders through various schemes and assistance programmes. Several measures are thus being introduced to embrace innovative agriculture in a bid to enhance food security.

Government will set up a food resilience scheme to incentivise controlled environment agriculture. This includes:

advanced techniques such as vertical farming;

indoor climate-controlled agriculture; and

modern production of seeds and fertilisers, among others.

Moreover, food producers, especially the Small and Medium Enterprises, will have access to Artificial Intelligence to modernise their operations and produce safe food with a view to improving food sovereignty.

Landscope Mauritius will also develop food security projects by leveraging their land assets.

In line with its policy of widening opportunities and inclusiveness, Government will likewise ensure that sugarcane planters earn a fair income. On that score, for sugarcane crop 2025, planters producing up to 60 tonnes of sugar will obtain a guaranteed revenue of Rs 35,000 per tonne, inclusive of bagasse and molasses.

