Namibia: City of Windhoek Mulls Expanding Parking Fees Beyond CBD

The City of Windhoek says it may extend parking fees beyond the current central business district (CBD) if necessary.

This announcement follows the introduction of a parking payment system within the CBD, which has received mixed reactions from motorists.

City of Windhoek spokesperson Harold Akwenye says the city is actively exploring various measures to address the growing parking demands in Windhoek.

"The City regularly reviews its parking management strategies in response to urban growth and demand. While no final decision has been made regarding extending paid parking beyond the CBD, feasibility assessments and consultations are ongoing to determine the best approach to addressing parking needs across Windhoek," Akwenye told The Brief.

The parking system, implemented in partnership with KeyPlot Investments and ChargeTech Namibia, aims to both enhance revenue generation and improve the management of parking in the city.

Though the municipality does not yet have the latest figures available, Akwenye confirms that the introduction of parking fees has already contributed positively to managing parking spaces and improving traffic flow within the CBD.

"Public compliance with parking fees is an important aspect of effective traffic management. While some challenges exist, we continue to raise awareness about the benefits of regulated parking, including improved accessibility and reduced congestion. We encourage motorists to adhere to the system, as it ultimately enhances the overall functionality of the CBD," Akwenye says.

The parking system operates with three distinct pricing classes across different areas of the city.

Class A, which covers Independence Avenue, charges N$8 per hour or N$5 for zero to 30 minutes.

Class B, which includes John Meinert and the Ministry of Finance area, charges N$5 per hour or N$2.50 for zero to 30 minutes. Class C, serving the City of Windhoek parking, is priced at N$3 for up to 60 minutes.

The primary goal of the parking system is to manage on-street parking throughout the city, ensuring a desirable turnover of parking spaces and occupancy rates.

The approach is intended to generate revenue while minimising any potential losses, contributing to the city's broader urban planning and traffic management goals.