Zimbabwe: Ex-Dembare Midfielder Stands With Nathan Mutasa Amid Social Media Backlash

Europe-based former Dynamos attacking midfielder Musareka Jenitala has publicly thrown his support behind Scotland FC midfielder Nathan Mutasa following a wave of social media criticism aimed at the 21-year-old.

"As a former player, I stand with Nathan Mutasa," Jenitala wrote in a Facebook post.

His comments come in response to online trolls questioning Mutasa's talent and accusing him of riding on his family background to advance his football career.

The criticism appears to be fueled by the fact that Mutasa is the son of prominent Zimbabwean socialite, Pokello Nare.

Some critics have alleged that his recent career moves, including his switch to the Scot Sakupwanya owned Premier league debutants are a result of personal connections than footballing merit.

However, Jenitala was quick to defend the young midfielder's potential and character.

"I've been following this and seen people going after him online. He's only 21 and clearly has promise. Most of those attacking him are likely targeting him simply because they dislike his mother, which is unfair to the boy," said Jenitala

Mutasa is currently part of the Zimbabwe Warriors squad competing in the COSAFA Cup in South Africa -- a tournament that features mainly players under the age of 25.

While he hasn't featured in either of Zimbabwe's first two matches -- a 0-0 draw against Mauritius on Wednesday and a 2-0 defeat to South Africa on Saturday -- the 21-year-old has what it takes to become a top player.

He is no stranger to international football, having previously represented Zimbabwe at the U-17 level.

The speedy, left-footed winger has also had stints in Europe. In 2018, he signed for French side US Torcy, and in 2023, he joined Spanish outfit Ciudad Deportiva del Granada.

As the Warriors prepare to face Mozambique in a must-win clash, attention remains on the next generation of Zimbabwean football and for Nathan Mutasa, a chance to let his football do the talking.