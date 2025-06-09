Namibia: Prominent Omaheke Farmer Dies

9 June 2025
New Era (Windhoek)

Gobabis — Prominent Omaheke Region farmer and educator Paul Uziruapi Kahorere died at Gobabis on last week.

He was 62.

Kahorere, affectionately known as 'Mitiri', was a leader in the Ovambanderu Traditional Council (OTC) under Paramount Chief Aletha Karikondua Nguvauva, serving as the council's National Committee member.

His cousin, Heroldt Vekaama Murangi, informed Nampa that he was also a devoted member of the Soli Deo Gloria Choir of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in the Republic of Namibia.

"It is sad to lose a selfless person who cared about others. He will give to others without thinking of his gain," he said.

Morimunu Kavitjene, the chairperson of the protocol in the Ovambanderu Traditional Council's national committee, recalled the role Kahorere played in taking care of the late Ombara Keharanjo Nguvauva.

"He was responsible for transporting the chief to events, and he did a tremendous job at his cost. Kahorere never looked back, and he made sure the late chief and his mother (the current Ovambanderu Traditional Council Chief) received necessary support using his resources," Kavitjene said.

His sister Mujenda Karumendu described his death as shocking, saying that as the youngest of them, the late Kahorere was well-raised, cared for the family and was exemplary to many as he was a teacher.

On his part, former executive director in the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology, Mbeuta Ua-Ndjarakana said Kahorere was a man of various capacities and attributes, a teacher who presented and mentored many young people.

"His residence was always like a small village full of friends, relatives and the less fortunate. He was a friend to all and enemy to none," said Ua-Ndjarakana, who was also family to the late.

Kahorere will be laid to rest on 14 June 2025 at Aroams Cattle Post in the Aminuis constituency of the Omaheke Region.

He is survived by a wife, nine children, and two grandchildren.

-Nampa

