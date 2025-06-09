South Africa: Department Unlocks Rural Water Solutions Through Partnerships in Eastern Cape

In a decisive move to address water scarcity in rural areas, Water and Sanitation Deputy Minister Sello Seitlholo, has led a high-impact community engagement in the Eastern Cape, which has showcased the importance of government-civil society collaboration in unlocking sustainable access to clean water for underserved communities.

Held on Friday at Njijini Village, Mount Frere, the engagement was hosted in partnership with the Unity Water Foundation, underscoring a shared commitment to improving water security through inclusive and community-driven solutions.

The engagement forms part of the department's continued rollout of resolutions from the National Water and Sanitation Indaba, held in March this year, marking a shift towards more inclusive and responsive rural water service delivery.

It follows a previous visit by the Deputy Minister in December 2024, where community members expressed their frustrations over the persistent lack of access to clean and reliable water.

In response, the Unity Water Foundation joined forces with the Department of Water and Sanitation to introduce immediate relief measures. These included the proposed construction of protected wells on natural springs and the donation of water hippo rollers, designed to alleviate the burden of water collection, especially for women, children, and the elderly.

Addressing the community during the engagement, the Deputy Minister emphasised the importance of public-private partnerships in addressing rural service delivery challenges.

"What we have witnessed here in Njijini is the result of meaningful collaboration between government and civil society. By working with partners like the Unity Water Foundation, we are demonstrating how aligned action can yield real change for communities in need.

"Our commitment does not end here. We are determined to ensure the effective rollout of bulk water projects like the Njijini and Ntibane Bulk Water Project, to guarantee long-term water security and sustainability for the Eastern Cape," Seitlholo said.

The Njijini Village Water Supply and Ntibane Bulk Water Project, located under the Alfred Nzo District Municipality, is a long-term infrastructure initiative designed to deliver reliable water services to the greater Mount Frere area.

The project forms part of the department's broader rural water supply programme and aligns with national efforts to improve water resilience in vulnerable communities.

Founder of the Unity Water Foundation, Sarah van Heerden, highlighted the critical role of civil society in bridging service delivery gaps.

"Access to clean water is not a privilege. It is a basic human right. Our partnership with the Department of Water and Sanitation shows what is possible when civil society and government work together with a shared commitment to dignity, sustainability, and action. The resilience and hope shown by the Njijini community inspire us to keep expanding our impact," said Van Heerden.

Njijini residents expressed deep appreciation for both the immediate interventions and the long-term commitments outlined during the engagement.

The community members described the Deputy Minister's presence and the Foundation as a turning point that brought a renewed sense of hope that their concerns were finally being heard and acted upon.

The engagement also served as a platform for stakeholders to provide feedback and co-create solutions that reflect the lived realities of the community. The department reaffirmed its dedication to community-centred development, ensuring that rural voices shape and inform infrastructure planning and implementation.

This partnership demonstrates how coordinated efforts between government and development partners can deliver tangible, high-impact results. It represents a scalable model for other regions, as South Africa continues its pursuit of inclusive, sustainable, and equitable access to water for all.