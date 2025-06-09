Egypt: Travel Rates in Red Sea Boom Despite Regional Geopolitical Challenges - ETF

Member of the Egyptian Tourism Federation (ETF) Hossam Hazaa said on Monday, June 9, 2025, that Egypt is witnessing a remarkable boom in tourism rates during Eid Al Adha holiday, especially in the Red Sea region, despite geopolitical challenges in the region.

In phone-in to the Egyptian satellite channel 1, he pointed out that a large number of tourists flocked to Hurghada from various European countries topped by Germany, Italy and France.

Hazaa praised efforts exerted by the Ministry of tourism to activate tourism in Egypt during international exhibitions.

He pointed out that occupancy rates reached 100% in some hotels during the past days.

Hazaa described Egypt as a safe tourist destination at all levels, referring to the high demand on Marsa Alam hotels during the same period which coincides with summer holidays.