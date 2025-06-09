Egypt: Travel Rates in Red Sea Boom Despite Regional Geopolitical Challenges - ETF

9 June 2025
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Member of the Egyptian Tourism Federation (ETF) Hossam Hazaa said on Monday, June 9, 2025, that Egypt is witnessing a remarkable boom in tourism rates during Eid Al Adha holiday, especially in the Red Sea region, despite geopolitical challenges in the region.

In phone-in to the Egyptian satellite channel 1, he pointed out that a large number of tourists flocked to Hurghada from various European countries topped by Germany, Italy and France.

Hazaa praised efforts exerted by the Ministry of tourism to activate tourism in Egypt during international exhibitions.

He pointed out that occupancy rates reached 100% in some hotels during the past days.

Hazaa described Egypt as a safe tourist destination at all levels, referring to the high demand on Marsa Alam hotels during the same period which coincides with summer holidays.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.