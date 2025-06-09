Malawi: DPP Confirms Mutharika Is in South Africa but Refutes Health Issues

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has confirmed that its leader, Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika, is currently in the Republic of South Africa on a private visit, but has strongly dismissed rumours suggesting he is unwell.

In a statement signed by the party's Secretary General, Peter Mukhito, the DPP clarified that Mutharika travelled using a scheduled public flight via Malawian Airlines from Chileka International Airport. The party says the trip was transparent, legitimate, and purely for private business.

"There is no secrecy surrounding the President's travel. This was a public flight, and there is no cause for public concern," the statement reads.

However, the party has raised alarm over what it calls a "coordinated misinformation campaign," allegedly being driven by a senior government minister and promoted through the state-owned Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC). The DPP accuses MBC of spreading falsehoods to mislead the public and tarnish the image of its leader.

"We are deeply concerned by the use of state media to spread misleading narratives. This is a serious departure from principles of responsible governance and media integrity," said Mukhito.

The DPP has assured its supporters and the public that Mutharika is in "excellent health" and is expected to return home soon to continue providing leadership as the party prepares for the September 16 general elections.

"We urge all our supporters to stay calm, united, and reject sensationalism. Professor Mutharika's commitment to Malawi's progress remains unwavering," Mukhito concluded.