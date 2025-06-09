Ethiopia: PM Abiy Accuses 'Some Media' Outlets of Prioritizing Self-Interest Over 'National Interest'

Addis Abeba — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has issued pointed criticism toward "some" Ethiopian media outlets, accusing them of "working to serve their own interests than putting national interest first."

In a similar vein, the Government Communication Service (GCS) has faulted commercial media for downplaying national agendas, often framing them narrowly as party or government narratives.

Speaking on the media landscape during the final segment of a four-part interview aired last weekend on multiple state-run and party-owned platforms, PM Abiy told journalists and media houses to place the country's "national interest" at the center of their work.

Commenting on the role of media, the Prime Minister stated, "media is like fire, it can either destroy or build, depending on how it is used. Like a machete, it can serve good or bad purposes." He went on to assert, "there is no such thing as an independent media in the world," and doubled down on his earlier statement that "some media outlets in Ethiopia are working to serve their own interests."

He further accused these media organizations of "misleading the public by spreading false information and fabricated news." While acknowledging the power of the press, he emphasized that responsible media could play a constructive role in shaping the country's future, whereas misuse could cause serious harm.

These talking points were revisited during a panel discussion held on 7 June under the theme: "Government and Commercial Media Collaboration on National Development Efforts." Senior representatives from the Government Communication Service called on commercial media outlets, which constitutes independent media, to "respect Ethiopia's national interest" and focus on developmental narratives that benefit future generations. Officials criticized many commercial media platforms for neglecting "national priorities", often framing them as party related and partisan rather than of broader public concern.

Speaking at the event, Tesfahun Gobezay, State Minister at the Government Communication Service, remarked: "there is a tendency among some media outlets to ignore national agendas, dismissing them as party or government issues." He added, "Some media do not report on certain national matters with sufficient depth or accuracy. Out of fear of losing audience engagement, they avoid even covering successful developments, which reflects a lack of genuine commitment to informing the public."

Tesfahun acknowledged gaps related to access to information. But he criticized media outlets for "presenting issues in an unbalanced way," arguing that this contributes to "the reluctance of some government institutions to provide information." Nonetheless, he affirmed the government's ongoing commitment to uphold the public's right to information.

The discussion also explored ways to amplify the country's "developmental achievements", tackle communication challenges, and "align on shared national objectives," among others.

These developments come just a month after 14 diplomatic missions in Ethiopia, including those of the United Kingdom and France, issued a joint statement expressing concern over "significant pressure" on freedom of expression. The statement called for the protection of journalists and respect for press freedom.

Adding to the concern, the 2025 World Press Freedom Index by Reporters Without Borders (RSF), released on 2 May, ranked Ethiopia 145th out of 180 countries, placing it for the first time in the "very serious" category. The ranking aligns Ethiopia with Uganda (143rd) and Rwanda (146th), countries also facing what RSF calls a "worrying decline" in press freedom across East Africa.

Earlier in April, a report by International Media Support (IMS) revealed that at least 43 journalists in Ethiopia were arrested, imprisoned, or kidnapped in 2024. The Journalists' Safety Assessment Report noted a sharp rise in intimidation, detention, and harassment of media professionals, particularly in conflict-affected regions such as Amhara, Oromia, and Benishangul-Gumuz.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Governance Media By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

It is recalled that on 17 April, the House of Peoples' Representatives approved an amendment to Ethiopia's Mass Media Proclamation, transferring the authority to nominate the Director General of the Ethiopian Media Authority (EMA) from the House to the Prime Minister.

The amendment repeals key provisions aimed at transparency and public participation in appointing EMA leadership. Specifically, it removes Article 8(2), which mandated the House to appoint the Director General, and Articles 9(1) and 9(2), which required board members to be selected through an open, participatory process that reflected Ethiopia's diversity. Under the revised law, the Prime Minister now nominates the EMA Director General, who is then appointed by the House.

In November 2024, a coalition of 14 media association and civil society organizations raised concerns over these changes, warning that the amendment would place the EMA "under the influence of the executive."