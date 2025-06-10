Sudan: Cholera Spreads Across Sudan As Cases Surge in Darfur and Sennar

In Sudan, communities already grappling with the horrors of war are now suffering from a rising tide of cholera (file photo).

El Geneina / Sennar / Singa / East Sennar / Abu Houjar / Souki / El Gezira / El Gedaref / Khartoum — Health officials in West Darfur have confirmed six cholera cases in El Geneina, including two deaths, amid mounting concerns that the actual toll is far higher. In a report issued yesterday, the Emergency Room said medical staff and field visits confirmed the outbreak, warning that many patients die before reaching hospitals, while others avoid treatment altogether.

Efforts are under way to equip an isolation centre at the El Zahra school, which is being used to receive patients. The Emergency Room praised the swift response of health groups, especially Doctors Without Borders (MSF), the International Medical Corps, and others, for providing treatment and helping contain the outbreak.

It urged international organisations, including the World Health Organization (WHO), to intervene urgently and called on people to avoid contaminated food and water.

The South Darfur Ministry of Health recorded two new cholera cases on Sunday, bringing the state total to 96 since 27 May, with six deaths.

Health authorities reported one recovery and continue to chlorinate water sources and raise public awareness.

In Sennar, Acting Health Minister Dr Ibrahim El Awad Ahmed said 153 suspected cholera cases have been recorded, including nine deaths. Twelve patients remain in isolation centres across the state.

Most cases were reported in Sennar locality, with others in Singa, East Sennar, Abu Houjar, and Souki. Additional cases came from El Gezira and El Gedaref.

Health teams have launched sanitation campaigns and distributed chlorine. Dr Mazaher Ali Mustafa Abuhaj, Director of Therapeutic Medicine, said isolation centres urgently need support.

MSF pledged to provide tents and medical support to hospitals in the state.

In Khartoum, health officials reported a decline in cholera cases and renewed calls for proper hygiene, safe drinking water, and proper waste disposal to protect public health.