South Sudan: As South Sudan Quakes, an Heir Apparent Rises

9 June 2025
International Crisis Group
By Alan Boswell and Daniel Akech

This week on The Horn, Alan speaks with Daniel Akech, Crisis Group's senior analyst for South Sudan, about the deepening political crisis in South Sudan and looming questions about President Salva Kiir's succession. They trace Kiir's rise from military commander to president following South Sudan's independence in 2011 and the breakup of the fragile coalition that had led the country to secession from Sudan, culminating in a devastating civil war in 2013. They examine how Kiir might manage the succession amid growing speculation that his health is declining. They look at Kiir's recent series of government shakeups that have sidelined presidential contenders, including Vice President Riek Machar, co-signatory of the 2018 peace agreement. They also discuss the rapid ascent of Benjamin Bol Mel, a wealthy businessman and increasingly influential but divisive figure who is widely seen as Kiir's potential successor, though he lacks popular support. Finally, they explore how regional actors might respond as South Sudan's political crisis deepens and the risk of renewed civil war looms.

Alan Boswell, Project Director, Horn of Africa

Daniel Akech, Senior Analyst, South Sudan

