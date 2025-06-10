Zimbabwe: Govt Urges ILO to Embrace Bold Reforms for Global Economic Growth

The Government of Zimbabwe has called on the International Labour Organization (ILO) to adopt bold and innovative measures to drive economic growth and development through conducive labour markets worldwide.

Speaking at the ongoing International Labour Conference in Geneva, Switzerland on Thursday, Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Deputy Minister Mercy Dinha urged the convention to champion progressive strategies that create jobs and foster inclusive economic advancement.

"The world should therefore leverage on the unique characteristics, resources to foster jobs, economic growth and development," Dinha said.

The conference, which serves as a key forum for global social and labour discussions, placed emphasis on unity and cooperation in tackling worldwide labour challenges.

"The Director-General's Report underscores the critical link between economic growth and labour rights, which in our considered view culminates into inclusive economic growth. The ILO fundamental Conventions therefore become increasingly relevant as the world evolves," she added.

Highlighting the importance of knowledge exchange and collaboration, Dinha further highlighted the need for structured policies that transition informal economies to formal systems.

"It is important to work as a collective and share information and best practices on how to address the several challenges that can hinder the transition to formality. There is no doubt, there is need for targeted policy interventions and reforms to establish clear, coherent and enforceable policies, laws and regulations to ensure that workers enjoy rights and protections as well as create an enabling environment for sustainable enterprises," she said.

Zimbabwe's labour dialogue mechanisms under the Tripartite Negotiating Forum were also spotlighted as instrumental in addressing labour market challenges.

"In conclusion, as we navigate global economic uncertainties and dynamics, tripartite dialogue remains essential as a corner stone of humanity, aspired global solidarity and social justice," Dinha said.

She also reaffirmed Zimbabwe's commitment to aligning with international labour standards, citing recent progress made on legislative reforms.

"Zimbabwe has amended the Labour Act, which has integrated the provisions of the international labour standards including the ILO Convention 190 on Violence and Harassment in the Workplace. A formalisation strategy and the Employment Policy has also been developed and the two documents are currently before Cabinet for consideration."

On the situation in the Middle East, Zimbabwe expressed solidarity with workers affected in conflict zones.

"Mr. President, with respect to the Annex of the DG's report on the situation of workers in the Occupied Arab territories, my delegation offers its solidarity to the affected workers and their families and we remain hopeful that the situation will improve in the near future," Dinha said.

The International Labour Conference, which sets global labour standards and broad ILO policies, meets annually in Geneva. This year's two-week session, hosted at the Palais des Nations, has brought together delegates from all 187 ILO Member States to tackle issues such as protection against biological hazards, decent work in the platform economy, and the transition from informal to formal employment.

Zimbabwe currently holds the presidency of the 113th session of the conference, with Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister Edgar Moyo having officially opened the prestigious gathering last week.