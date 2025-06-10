Somalia Rises to 4th Place Globally in Hajj Pilgrim Services - a Milestone in Religious Affairs Reform

In a remarkable stride for Somalia's public service and religious institutions, the Federal Government has announced that the country ranked 4th among global nations in delivering exceptional services to Hajj pilgrims for the Islamic year 1446 Hijri (2025 Gregorian calendar). The recognition came in the form of an international award presented to Somalia for outstanding performance in facilitating and managing Hajj logistics for its citizens.

This announcement was made by Mukhtar Robow Ali, Somalia's Minister of Religious Affairs and Endowments, who hailed the recognition as "a significant milestone and a clear testament to the progress Somalia has made in religious governance and public service delivery."

The Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs, under the leadership of Minister Mukhtar Robow, has played a pivotal role in the transformation of Somalia's Hajj management. Once plagued by logistical issues, lack of coordination, and complaints from pilgrims, the Hajj service system has undergone a rigorous overhaul over the past three years.

"Securing 4th place globally in such a competitive and sensitive area is not a coincidence," Minister Robow told reporters in Mogadishu. "It is the result of tireless planning, reform, transparency, and a deep commitment to the wellbeing of our pilgrims."

The international award, which was presented by a panel of religious service experts at a regional conference on pilgrimage management in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, ranks countries based on their ability to:

Coordinate logistics and travel arrangements efficiently

Ensure the health, safety, and security of pilgrims

Provide cultural, religious, and language support

Guarantee the rights and dignity of their citizens during the pilgrimage

Demonstrate transparency and accountability in Hajj-related funds and planning

Somalia's rank--just behind countries like Indonesia and Turkey--marks a huge leap forward for a nation once isolated due to internal conflict and institutional collapse.

The achievement resonates far beyond the borders of Mogadishu. Somali communities in Saudi Arabia, East Africa, Europe, and North America expressed pride and surprise at the international recognition.

"It shows that our institutions are maturing," said Hassan Ibrahim, a Somali religious leader in Riyadh. "Ten years ago, there were people stranded during Hajj due to disorganization. Now, we are being rewarded for our excellence."

The award comes during a broader wave of institutional reforms initiated by the Somali federal government since 2022. These reforms have aimed to rebuild public trust, increase transparency in government, and deliver essential services effectively. In particular, the Hajj Services Department--once heavily criticized--has become a showcase for how strategic planning and community engagement can lead to national pride.

Minister Robow noted that Somalia had previously ranked outside the top 20 in Hajj service provision just five years ago. This recent climb to the top 5 is being hailed as evidence of meaningful change.

The recognition also has geopolitical implications. At a time when Somalia is seeking re-entry into regional and international political frameworks, such as the Arab League, IGAD, and the African Union's religious and cultural councils, positive visibility like this builds diplomatic capital.

"This is about more than Hajj," said Dr. Halima Nur, a lecturer in Islamic Studies at SIMAD University. "It's about Somalia reclaiming its seat at the table of competent and responsible nations."

According to insiders at the Ministry, the transformation was driven by:

Digitizing the Hajj registration system, eliminating fraudulent agents and long queues

Training programs for Hajj mission staff, including religious scholars, doctors, and logistical coordinators

Strong collaboration with Saudi Hajj authorities to ensure smooth arrival, accommodation, and rituals for Somali pilgrims

Community feedback surveys that allowed the Ministry to learn from past mistakes and implement targeted improvements

The Ministry also received strong support from President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud's administration, which made pilgrimage reform a national priority.

Several pilgrims who attended the 2025 Hajj under the new system spoke glowingly about the support they received.

"I didn't expect it to go so smoothly," said Fatima Mohamed, a 67-year-old first-time pilgrim from Baidoa. "From the moment we registered, everything was taken care of. We had guidance, health support, and even Somali translators during the rituals."

Mohamed Abdullahi, a former Hajj mission coordinator, remarked, "For the first time in decades, we are seeing Somali pilgrims complete their Hajj with dignity and peace of mind."

Minister Mukhtar Robow pledged that the Ministry will not rest on its laurels. "This is only the beginning," he said. "We are working on expanding our services for Umrah, enhancing religious education for pilgrims, and ensuring every Somali has the chance to complete this pillar of Islam with honor."

Somalia's ascension to the 4th-best country in the world in Hajj service delivery is more than just an award--it is a symbol of the country's resilience, strategic reform, and commitment to serving its people. In a world where Somalia is often associated with conflict and crisis, this achievement offers a different narrative: one of hope, progress, and pride.