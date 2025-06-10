Somalia: Somali Opposition Rejects Meeting Called By President Hassan Sheikh

Mogadishu, June 9 — Somalia's main opposition coalition, the Somali Salvation Forum, on Monday rejected President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud's scheduled talks on June 15 and 22, saying they lack broad political consensus.

The Forum urged the government to hold an inclusive national dialogue involving federal member state leaders and opposition groups to address key political divisions in the country.

President Hassan Sheikh had invited leaders of disputed election parties and junior politicians to the talks, but the opposition dismissed the move as insincere and a waste of time.

Reports also indicated that the talks would exclude Jubbaland leader Ahmed Madobe, whose recent re-election the federal government has refused to recognise, further fueling opposition distrust.

The political stalemate comes amid ongoing tensions over the delayed electoral process and power-sharing arrangements in Somalia's fragile federal system.