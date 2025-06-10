Somalia: Somali Opposition Rejects Meeting Called By President Hassan Sheikh

Cia Pak / UN Photo
President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud
9 June 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, June 9 — Somalia's main opposition coalition, the Somali Salvation Forum, on Monday rejected President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud's scheduled talks on June 15 and 22, saying they lack broad political consensus.

The Forum urged the government to hold an inclusive national dialogue involving federal member state leaders and opposition groups to address key political divisions in the country.

President Hassan Sheikh had invited leaders of disputed election parties and junior politicians to the talks, but the opposition dismissed the move as insincere and a waste of time.

Reports also indicated that the talks would exclude Jubbaland leader Ahmed Madobe, whose recent re-election the federal government has refused to recognise, further fueling opposition distrust.

The political stalemate comes amid ongoing tensions over the delayed electoral process and power-sharing arrangements in Somalia's fragile federal system.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.