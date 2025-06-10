Central Africa: Rwanda ECCAS Exit Right Thing to Do - Analysts

Rwanda's decision to withdraw from the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS), citing repeated violations of its rights as a member state, upholds the country's institutional integrity, according to analysts.

The decision, made public on Saturday, June 7, came after the regional bloc's ordinary summit during which Rwanda was denied the right to assume the rotating presidency as stipulated in the ECCAS treaty. According to the Government of Rwanda, the decision was influenced by DR Congo and its allies within the bloc. In response, Rwanda stated that it "sees no reason to maintain its membership in an organization whose functioning is now contrary to its principles and its usefulness."

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Amb Olivier Nduhungirehe, criticized the continued use of regional and international platforms by DR Congo to target Rwanda despite ongoing peace efforts between the two countries. He described Kinshasa's behaviour as "unbelievable and unacceptable."

Speaking to The New Times, on Monday, June 9, MP Amb Fatuma Ndangiza, a member of the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA), said Rwanda's exit from ECCAS was long overdue, citing the abuse of the bloc's treaty.

"The treaty clearly states how the presidency rotates. Rwanda, like all members, has equal rights. Its decision to withdraw was long delayed. DR Congo previously denied Rwanda its rights without consequence, and the recent denial of the presidency reinforced that pattern," she said, adding that the development should prompt ECCAS to reassess whether its operations align with its stated mission and principles.

"Losing a reliable, committed member like Rwanda, active in political, security, and economic matters, and a regular contributor, over a partner like DR Congo, which is not active and does not contribute regularly but is rather in debts, makes no sense."

The regional lawmaker also criticized ongoing accusations against Rwanda, emphasizing that DR Congo undermines peace efforts.

"Blaming Rwanda while hosting militias like FDLR and avoiding genuine peace efforts shows that DR Congo is not committed to regional stability," she said, "We know that FDLR has repeatedly attacked Rwanda, and DR Congo had clear plans to attack Rwanda, a plan that was only disrupted by the M23 rebellion. The Kinshasa government failing to engage meaningfully in peace processes is a clear signal of a lack of commitment to regional peace initiatives."

US President Donald Trump's Senior Advisor for Africa, Massad Boulos, on May 15, held discussions with President Paul Kagame and Congolese President Félix Tshisekedi on the developments of a proposed peace agreement expected to be signed this month.

The anticipated peace agreement seeks to resolve the ongoing conflict in eastern DR Congo, with emphasis on addressing the root causes of the decades-long insecurity crisis, including the presence in DR Congo of the Kinshasa-backed FDLR, a group founded by remnants of perpetrators of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

Ismael Buchanan, a political scientist and lecturer at University of Rwanda, stressed that Rwanda deserved fair and respectful treatment in ECCAS.

"I see this not just as an issue with DR Congo, but as a failure of the bloc itself in tolerating disorder and unprofessional conduct from Kinshasa," Buchanan said. "Rwanda has consistently contributed both financially and intellectually in the communities it engages with. On the other hand, DR Congo is often in arrears or inactive in the organizations it joins. Rwanda cannot be expected to carry the weight alone."

The regional bloc's alignment with DR Congo has deepened an ongoing crisis, he said.

"Some countries blindly supporting DR Congo are exacerbating the situation. This mindset, combined with an unwillingness to address root causes, perpetuates instability. This should be a time for real progress. DR Congo, however, has not shown meaningful change. Nonetheless, actors genuinely working towards peace must continue pushing for lasting impact."

MP Fazil Mussa Harerimana, a former Minister for Internal Security, emphasized that Rwanda's withdrawal from the bloc was necessary to preserve its integrity.

"DR Congo led the bloc during its term and excluded Rwanda from the ordinary summit held in Kinshasa in 2023," he said.

"Rwanda raised concerns regarding its rights as a member state yet no response was provided. Now that it is Rwanda's turn to assume leadership, the bloc has deliberately denied it the presidency to serve DR Congo's interests. That is injustice."

'Inconsistent and biased decision-making'

Harerimana stressed that a country like Rwanda, governed on the basis of justice and transparency, cannot accept such unequal treatment.

"To deny Rwanda the presidency on the grounds of its strained relations with DR Congo, while allowing DR Congo to lead under similar circumstances, reflects inconsistent and biased decision-making. This contradicts the bloc's protocols, which mandate decisions be taken collectively and fairly, not unilaterally by the chairing state."

Given the circumstances, Rwanda's departure was the most appropriate course of action to uphold its integrity, he observed.

The lawmaker added: "DR Congo has consistently taken a confrontational path, calling for sanctions and Rwanda's exclusion from various diplomatic forums. Unfortunately, some actors have supported these efforts without due consideration.

"DR Congo uses every diplomatic opportunity to bring Rwanda into focus, aiming to impose punitive measures while ignoring its internal challenges. Mediators have already been appointed to support peace efforts, accepted by both Rwanda and DR Congo. ECCAS was neither asked to play a mediating role, nor is it positioned to serve as one. The bloc should therefore refrain from taking sides."

Harerimana underscored Rwanda's commitment to diplomatic solutions, while reaffirming the country's position against injustice. He stressed that Rwanda supports efforts to bring peace to DR Congo through genuine and root-based solutions, but it will not tolerate one-sided approaches that compromise its integrity.

He added: "DR Congo's internal instability has impacted Rwanda for years. Armed groups, including the genocidal militia FDLR, continue to operate from Congolese territory, attacking Rwanda. Moreover, the persecution and displacement of certain Congolese communities, many of whom have sought refuge in Rwanda, remain unresolved."

Harerimana urged that Rwanda must remain vigilant since no one else will mind about the country's security and sovereignty better.

"The international arena is inherently unequal; decisions are often shaped by interests, not fairness."

MP Amandin Rugira, the Deputy Chairperson of the Committee on Foreign Affairs, Cooperation and Security in Rwanda's Parliament, said that Kinshasa has, for long, failed to address its longstanding issues despite mediation efforts and recent peace agreements with Rwanda.

Rugira said: "Kinshasa has shown little interest in reconciliation. Supporting DR Congo without addressing its core challenges does nothing to advance peace. Rwanda has demonstrated openness to finding solutions, but it must also remain vigilant.

"There is no sense in remaining in a bloc that has drifted from its founding values. Rwanda's decision to exit leaves ECCAS to those who still find alignment with its current approach."

Rwanda, one of ECCAS's founding members, in 1983, has now exited the bloc for the third time.

After the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda, the country was suspended from the bloc. It later rejoined, but in 2007 paused its membership on good terms, choosing to channel efforts toward other regional communities with similar mandates. It returned in 2016, maintaining active participation until the latest decision to withdraw.

After Rwanda's withdrawal, the regional bloc now comprises 10 countries; Angola, Burundi, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, DR Congo, Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, and Sao Tome and Principe.