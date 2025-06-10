Zimbabwe: 'Give Blood, Give Hope' NBSZ Rallies Ahead of World Blood Donor Day

9 June 2025
263Chat (Harare)
By Elishamai A Ziumbwa

As the world gears up to mark World Blood Donor Day, the National Blood Service (NBSZ) is urging citizens to roll up their sleeves and help save lives through blood donation.

Speaking to reporters in Harare, NBSZ Chief Executive Officer Lucy Marowa said this year's national commemorations will be held on 14 June at Jameson High School in Kadoma, under the theme "Give Blood, Give Hope - Together We Save Lives."

"This is a day to celebrate solidarity and compassion. We are recognising the unsung heroes - voluntary blood donors - who help sustain countless lives every day," said Marowa.

The annual observance, marked globally on 14 June, is dedicated to raising awareness about the vital role of blood and plasma donations.

This year, Marowa said, stories from donors and recipients will take centre stage, highlighting the personal impact of giving blood.

The NBSZ is aiming to collect 97,500 units of blood in 2025 and has already reached 73% of that target in the first half of the year.

Last year, the service collected 77,020 units out of a goal of 88,450.

"This year, we're seeing promising progress, but we need all hands-on deck. Your donation can be the hope someone needs to live," Marowa said

The NBSZ has also announced a symbolic procession on 11 June, starting at Unity Square and ending at the NBSZ headquarters, as part of the build-up to World Blood Donor Day.

Marowa called on individuals, schools, and corporate partners to support the campaign through donations, sponsorships, or advocacy.

"Your involvement, in any form, can turn you into a hero in someone's story," she said.

