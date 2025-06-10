Namibia: City of Windhoek Proposes 4% Electricity Tariff Hike

Windhoek residents recently had the opportunity to engage with the City of Windhoek and the Electricity Control Board (ECB) regarding a proposed 4% weighted average increase in electricity tariffs. A public consultation session was held last week on Friday, where the City, as the licensed electricity distributor for the Khomas region, outlined the factors influencing its 2025/2026 electricity tariff application and determination process.

This engagement was conducted in line with the City's Electricity Pricing Policy, ensuring transparency and informing residents about the upcoming changes.

It also served to promote transparency and create space for open dialogue between electricity consumers and key stakeholders in the electricity supply sector.

At the consultation, the City presented its proposed tariff increase of 4%, which is closely aligned with NamPower's approved average increase of 3.8%. If approved by the ECB, this would result in a 3% tariff adjustment for normal residential customers and a 1% increase for pensioners.

They explained that the proposed tariff is driven by NamPower's approved average tariff increase of 3.8%; technical personnel shortages due to 67% population growth since 2011, which requires the budgeting of new positions for the 2025/2026 financial year; and a slight increase in maintenance costs brought by the natural expansion and growth of the city.

The City reiterated its continued commitment to keeping electricity prices both affordable and sustainable.

"This dedication is reflected in the fact that the City of Windhoek still maintains some of the lowest electricity tariffs in Namibia, while continuing to provide quality service across a growing urban landscape," they concluded.