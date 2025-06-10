Egypt: More Than 3 Million Women Examined As Part of 'Maternal and Fetal Health Care' Initiative

Egypt's Ministry of Health and Population announced that 3,251,000 women have been screened as part of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi's 'Maternal and Fetal Health Care' initiative since its launch.

The initiative is part of the presidential public health initiatives, under the slogan '100 Million Healthy Lives.'

The official spokesperson for the Ministry of Health and Population, Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, indicated that the initiative aims to detect early infections transmitted from mother to fetus and provide free treatment and healthcare. It also aims to detect early infections with hepatitis B and HIV.

Dr. Fawzy Fathy, the initiative's executive director, said that the initiative's teams monitor the mother and newborn for 42 days after the end of pregnancy to identify risk factors for the mother or newborn and take appropriate measures.

He emphasized that the initiative guarantees the confidentiality of tests and the accuracy of the examinations. It also includes advice on disease prevention, and requires the woman's consent and acceptance of the service.

He stressed that the initiative is sustainable, within the services of health units and maternity and childhood centers, as part of the activation and improvement of the quality of routine services provided by maternity and childhood care.

Egypt Today