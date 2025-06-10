Egypt: Tourism Ministry Inaugurates New Visitor Centre of Alexandria's Qaitbay Citadel

The Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities has inaugurated a newly equipped visitor centre at the Qaitbay Citadel in Alexandria, enhancing visitors' experience at one of Egypt's most iconic historical landmarks.

The centre, housed within one of the citadel's main tower halls, was developed in collaboration with the French Centre for Alexandrian Studies.

The initiative comes as part of a broader objective to raise the standard of visitor services across museums and archaeological sites nationwide, ensuring that guests enjoy not only Egypt's distinguished monuments but also a high-quality and informative experience.

"This centre is a vital step in reimagining how we connect the public with Egypt's layered history, especially in Alexandria, one of the most storied cities of the ancient and modern world," said Secretary-General of the Supreme Council of Antiquities Mohamed Ismail Khaled.

He also highlighted the project's strategic importance within the ministry's ongoing efforts to promote site interpretation and cultural communication.

The new facility offers visitors a deeper understanding of the rich historical context of the area surrounding Qaitbay Citadel.

It focuses particularly on the ancient Eastern Harbor and the site of the fabled Lighthouse of Alexandria, once one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World.

These were key elements of the royal quarter of ancient Alexandria and serve as vital touchstones in the city's maritime and architectural legacy.

"The centre presents curated information about a number of unique archaeological features associated with the site, including the Royal Harbour, the Timonium (a structure associated with Marc Antony), Antirhodos Island, ancient shipyards, and stone quays," said Bassem Ibrahim, director general of Visitor Services at Museums and Archaeological Sites.

In addition, the centre traces the evolution of Alexandria's defensive architecture from the medieval era to the 19th century. This highlights the historical significance of Qaitbay Citadel and the extensive fortifications commissioned by Mohamed Ali Pasha along Egypt's northern coast.

The center's exhibition features nine bilingual information panels in Arabic and English, accompanied by detailed maps and diagrams that provide visitors with an engaging narrative of the region's architectural and historical development.

A dedicated screening area shows a short documentary film on the ancient lighthouse, while comfortable seating areas invite guests to pause and reflect during their visit.

The opening of the Qaitbay visitor centre marks another important achievement in the ministry's vision to transform archaeological sites into fully immersive, educational, and accessible destinations.

It also reaffirms Alexandria's place at the heart of Egypt's cultural tourism offerings, inviting local and international visitors to rediscover its maritime past and enduring legacy.

Ahram Online