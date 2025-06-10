South Africa: Police Probe After Man Falls to Death from Hotel Sky - South African News Briefs - June 10, 2025

Man Plunges to Death at Hotel Sky

A man reportedly jumped to his death from the rooftop of Hotel Sky after purchasing a ticket for the Sky-HI ride, reports IOL. Authorities responded by closing nearby roads to allow emergency personnel and investigators to process the scene. Provincial police spokesperson Captain Frederick van Wyk confirmed that the man's body was discovered shortly before 4pm on June 9. A post-mortem will be conducted to determine the man's identity and cause of death, and an inquest was opened as detectives and crime scene experts continue their investigation.

Supreme Court Dismisses Home Affairs Appeal Bid to Appeal ZEP Ruling

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has dismissed with costs the Home Affairs Minister's bid to appeal the interim relief granted to the Zimbabwe Immigration Federation (ZIF), reports SABC News. This follows the June 2023 High Court in Pretoria judgment that granted the federation an interim interdict which restrains government respondents from detaining or deporting any holder of a ZEP. Helen Suzman Foundation successfully challenged the decision in court to terminate the permit, which is now before the minister for approval. The ZEP is currently valid until November 28, 2025.

Judge Mokgoatlheng Apologizes for Race Comments, Offers Recusal

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng, presiding judge in the Senzo Meyiwa trial, has invited lawyers in the matter to apply for his recusal if they believe he is unfit to run the trial, reports EWN. This comes after Mokgoatlheng rebuked a lawyer for asking for time off to run the Comrades Marathon. His remarks, which referenced black lawyers and South Africa's leadership, sparked public backlash and accusations of racism. The judge invited lawyers involved in the case to apply for his recusal if they believe he is unfit to continue, saying he did not want to impose himself on those who doubt his integrity. Mokgoatlheng apologised to all South Africans, the judiciary, and Chief Justice Mandisa Maya, saying he is not consciously racist and referencing his adherence to the values of the Freedom Charter. If he recuses himself, the trial would restart for a third time under a new judge.

More South African news