The dusty roads of Mpeni Village in Thambani, Mwanza, were heavy with sorrow and dignity on Monday as President Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera led a solemn and emotionally charged farewell to the late Joyce Chitsulo, former Deputy Minister of Local Government, Unity and Culture -- a woman whose life was defined by tireless service and unmatched compassion for her people.

As the Presidential motorcade pulled into Malowa Primary School Ground, a sea of mourners fell into a reverent silence. President Chakwera, flanked by First Lady Madam Monica Chakwera, moved slowly, grief etched deeply into his face. The pain of loss was visible -- not just of a colleague, but of a patriotic daughter of Malawi.

The president walked toward the coffin, which lay draped in the national colours, and stood quietly for a moment -- a moment that felt like eternity. He then bowed his head, placed a white rose on the casket, and whispered a private prayer. Tears welled in the eyes of many, including his own.

Vice President Dr. Michael Usi, Speaker Catherine Gotani Hara, SPC Colleen Zamba, and several Cabinet ministers stood close by, visibly shaken. All had come not as officials, but as friends, family, and witnesses to a legacy that had left an indelible mark on the nation.

A Daughter's Tearful Thanks

In a voice breaking with emotion, Maureen Mataka, daughter of the late Chitsulo, stood before the crowd and bravely gave her tribute.

"Mr. President, you stood by our mother when she needed you most. You gave her strength, you gave her hope," she said, struggling through tears. "You were not just a leader to her -- you were family."

She recounted how Chakwera had personally followed up on her mother's condition, and even arranged for treatment abroad -- a gesture that Joyce, in her typical humility, declined, believing she had recovered.

"You tried your best. You fought for her healing. And for that, we will never forget you," Maureen cried, as mourners wept with her.

Tributes from Chiefs and Leaders

Senior Chief Govati praised the late Chitsulo as a servant leader who put her community above politics.

"She was not just our MP or Deputy Minister. She was our sister, our mother, our hope," the chief declared. "Her loss has left a deep wound, but her spirit will continue to guide our development journey."

Nicholas Dausi, MP for Mwanza Central, called her a "lady of etiquette, wisdom, and quiet strength."

"She carried herself with dignity. She spoke less, but did more. Mwanza has lost a gem, but her vision will live on through us," he said.

Speaker Catherine Gotani Hara, with tears in her eyes, remembered Chitsulo as one of the most respectful and cooperative women in Parliament.

"She was kind, warm, and never sought the spotlight. Her heart was always with the people."

A President's Final Salute

When President Chakwera finally took to the podium, the crowd held its breath.

"Joyce Chitsulo was more than a public servant. She was a flame of humility and duty. She stood firm in the storm. She gave more than she took. And she left a trail of service that we will walk for generations," he said, his voice trembling.

He assured the family and the people of Mwanza that her legacy will not die.

"In honour of her life, we must all become better -- better leaders, better neighbours, better human beings."

A Nation Mourns, a Legacy Lives

As the coffin was finally lowered into the soil of her beloved Mwanza, mourners broke down. Women wailed, men wiped away silent tears, and the skies seemed to mourn too, darkening above the mountains of Thambani.

Joyce Chitsulo may have left this world, but the echoes of her service -- her love for the people -- will forever remain in Malawi's heart.