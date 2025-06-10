Ethiopia, India Agree to Boost Mineral Trade, Investment

Ethiopia and India have planned to collaborate on the vast potential for mineral exports and investment opportunities, the Ministry of Mines said.

The Ministry of Mines and the Embassy of India recently organized an event aimed at identifying strategies for trade facilitation and supporting the development of a sustainable mining ecosystem in Ethiopia, promoting cooperation and investment between the two countries in the mining sector.

During the event, Mines State Minister Million Mathewos presented a report titled "Export Opportunities for Potash, Precious and Semi-Precious Stones, Rare Earth Elements, Metals, and Minerals from Ethiopia to India," showcasing Ethiopia's untapped mineral wealth and its alignment with India's growing demand for critical raw materials essential for industrial growth and clean energy initiatives.

"Our two nations are rich in history and culture, have stood together for generations," Million said.

While India is already a significant trading partner, he noted that the mining opportunities are just beginning to be realized.

According to the State Minister, Ethiopia is reforming its regulatory framework to enhance transparency and investor confidence.

"We are streamlining processes to ensure that we not only export raw materials but also processed products," Million stated.

Indian Ambassador to Ethiopia, Anil Kumar Rai, commended the remarkable growth of Ethiopia's mining sector.

He further underscored the importance of India's Critical Minerals Policy, launched in 2025, which aims to secure essential minerals for India's energy transition and technological advancements.

According to the Ambassador, India is ready to support Ethiopia in mining development through investment, capacity building, and technology transfer.

He further urged Ethiopia to maximize this opportunity to strengthen its mineral exports to India.

The collaboration emphasizes the need for Ethiopia to leverage its Duty Free Tariff Preference (DFTP) scheme to maximize export opportunities and enhance trade relations. Furthermore, it serves as a roadmap for mutual growth, identifying strategies for trade facilitation and supporting the development of a sustainable mining ecosystem in Ethiopia.

Ethiopia's abundant mineral resources include potash, rare earth elements, precious stones, and industrial minerals, which are crucial for India's fertilizer needs and clean energy technologies.

