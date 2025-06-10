Malawi: 'No Rerun, No Vote!' - Chiradzulu Midima DPP Supporters Push for Friday Namaona or Fresh Primaries

10 June 2025
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Angry Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) supporters in Chiradzulu Midima Constituency are demanding that the party either reruns its botched primary elections or endorses Friday Namaona as their candidate ahead of the September 16 General Elections.

Speaking on Monday, the supporters expressed shock after DPP spokesperson Shadric Namalomba claimed the party had completed selecting candidates for all 229 constituencies--despite Chiradzulu Midima's unresolved contest.

"How can Hon. Namalomba say the process is done when we never had a proper rerun? The election on April 22 was cancelled due to chaos, and since then, we've heard nothing," said Joseph Ackim, a local party supporter.

He warned that if the party decides to skip the rerun, they should endorse Namaona, "the most loved and trusted candidate in the constituency."

Namaona is believed to be in a tough battle with senior party official and Director of Elections, Jean Mathanga. Sources allege Mathanga has the party elite's backing due to her financial contributions, including providing free headquarters space in Blantyre's New Naperi.

Tensions ran high during the April 22 primaries when suspected Namaona backers were blocked from entering the venue. The election was called off after chaos erupted.

Another supporter, Amina Khangadza, praised Namaona's hands-on approach in the constituency, citing his work on boreholes, bridges, school support, ambulance repairs, and youth programs.

"If the party ignores our voice, we will not vote for their chosen candidate," Khangadza declared.

Namaona, in a separate interview, promised unwavering service to the people. "I won't abandon this community. If elected, I'll do even more to uplift lives here," he said.

Attempts to get a comment from Namalomba were unsuccessful by press time.

